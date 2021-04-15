North America Specialty Crops Market 2020: Segmentation, Manufacturing Cost Analysis Including Key Raw Materials, Price Trend, Key Suppliers and Forecast 2027

The Business Market Insights provides you regional research analysis on “North America Specialty Crops Market” and forecast to 2027. The research report provides deep insights into the regional market revenue, parent market trends, macro-economic indicators, and governing factors, along with market attractiveness per market segment. The report provides an overview of the growth rate of the North America Specialty Crops Market during the forecast period, i.e., 2020–2027.

The North America specialty crops market is expected to reach US$ 149.63 million in 2027 from US$ 124.41 million in 2019. The market is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 2.4 % from 2020 to 2027.

Specialty crops are plants that have been intensively cultivated. These crops comprises of fruits & vegetables, dried fruits, tree nuts, nursery crops and horticulture. As the specialty crops are consumed directly, temperature or water stress have a negligible impact on such crops. These crops are used for many food, medical and aesthetic purposes. The susceptibility of contamination of specialty crops during production is enhanced because of the minimum processing post-harvest. The rapid urbanization and the growing population propels the development of the specialty crops market.

The report profiles the key players in the industry, along with a detailed analysis of their individual positions against the regional landscape. The study conducts SWOT analysis to evaluate strengths and weaknesses of the key players in the North America Specialty Crops Market. The researcher provides an extensive analysis of the North America Specialty Crops Market size, share, trends, overall earnings, gross revenue, and profit margin to accurately draw a forecast and provide expert insights to investors to keep them updated with the trends in the market.

Major key players covered in this report:

DIAMOND FRUIT CO.

Harbor Spice Co., Inc

Olam International

Oregon Spice Company

The Specialty Crop Company

BanaBay Limited

Rice Fruit Company

Fisher Nut Company

SVZ Industrial Fruit & Vegetable Ingredients

The research on the North America Specialty Crops Market focuses on mining out valuable data on investment pockets, growth opportunities, and major market vendors to help clients understand their competitor’s methodologies. The research also segments the North America Specialty Crops Market on the basis of end user, product type, application, and demography for the forecast period 2020–2027. Comprehensive analysis of critical aspects such as impacting factors and competitive landscape are showcased with the help of vital resources, such as charts, tables, and infographics.

This report strategically examines the micro-markets and sheds light on the impact of technology upgrades on the performance of the North America Specialty Crops Market.

