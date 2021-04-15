North America Power over Ethernet Market Impact Analysis of Covid-19 is projected to reach US$ 660.59 million by 2027 with CAGR of 10.6%|Business Market Insights

The Business Market Insights provides you regional research analysis on “North America Power over Ethernet Market” and forecast to 2027. The research report provides deep insights into the regional market revenue, parent market trends, macro-economic indicators, and governing factors, along with market attractiveness per market segment. The report provides an overview of the growth rate of the North America Power over Ethernet Market during the forecast period, i.e., 2020–2027.

The Power over Ethernet market in North America is expected to grow from US$ 306.98 million in 2019 to US$ 660.59 million by 2027; it is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 10.6% from 2020 to 2027.

The Power over Ethernet midspans or injector permits to handle both electricity and data; therefore, the Internet-based devices as VoIP phones operate efficiently by connecting it to just one cable instead of two. The constant rise in this market is being driven by the mounting requirement for Power over Ethernet based products such as IP Cameras, Wireless access points, VoIP phones, and others. Several features of the VoIP phones are ease of installation, maintenance, and low cost of communication, which led to the upsurge in VoIP phones’ deployment. Thus, boost the North America Power over Ethernet market during the given forecast period 2020-2027.

The report profiles the key players in the industry, along with a detailed analysis of their individual positions against the regional landscape. The study conducts SWOT analysis to evaluate strengths and weaknesses of the key players in the North America Power over Ethernet Market. The researcher provides an extensive analysis of the North America Power over Ethernet Market size, share, trends, overall earnings, gross revenue, and profit margin to accurately draw a forecast and provide expert insights to investors to keep them updated with the trends in the market.

Major key players covered in this report:

Broadcom Ltd.

Cisco Systems, Inc.

Dell Inc

Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd.

Maxim Integrated Products, Inc

Monolithic Power Systems Inc.

ON Semiconductor Corporation

Silicon Laboratories Inc.

STMicroelectronics N.V.

Texas Instruments, Inc.

The research on the North America Power over Ethernet Market focuses on mining out valuable data on investment pockets, growth opportunities, and major market vendors to help clients understand their competitor’s methodologies. The research also segments the North America Power over Ethernet Market on the basis of end user, product type, application, and demography for the forecast period 2020–2027. Comprehensive analysis of critical aspects such as impacting factors and competitive landscape are showcased with the help of vital resources, such as charts, tables, and infographics.

This report strategically examines the micro-markets and sheds light on the impact of technology upgrades on the performance of the North America Power over Ethernet Market.

