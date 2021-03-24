Big Data Platform Market to enjoy ‘explosive growth’ | Salesforce, Adobe, SAS Institute

AMA Research have added latest edition of survey study on Global Big Data Platform Market with 100+ market data Tables, Pie Chat, Graphs & Figures spread through Pages and easy to understand detailed analysis. At present, the market is developing its presence. The Research report presents a complete assessment of the Market and contains a future trend, current growth factors, attentive opinions, facts, and industry validated market data. The research study provides estimates for Global Big Data Platform Forecast till 2025*.

Some of the key players profiled in the study are Microsoft (United States), Teradata (United States), IBM (United States), Oracle (United States), SAS Institute (United States), Google (United States), Adobe (United States), AWS (United States), SAP (Germany), Salesforce (United States), HPE (United States)

Big Data Platform Overview

The global Big Data Platform market expected to witness high demand in the forecasted period due to rising demand for data storage due to CORONA virus crises coupled with increasing the number of work from home users. The big data platform is a type of IT solution that combines the features and capabilities of several big data applications and utilities within a single solution. As the virus continues to intensify with new cases coming out every day, nations affected with coronavirus are also taking major steps to address this by using advanced technologies. According to the World Health Organization (WHO), AI and big data is playing a significant role to control the coronavirus or COVID-19 pandemic.

Market Growth Drivers

Plummeting Technology Costs and Development of Open Source Big Data Software Frameworks

Influencing Trend

Increasing Demand for Data Connectivity Through Hybrid and Multi-Cloud Environments

Incorporation of Digital Transformation in Top-Level Strategies

Restraints

The Dearth of the Skilled Workforce as well as Complexity in Insights Extraction

Challenges

Disconnect Between Consumers and Businesses Giving Rise to Privacy and Security Concerns



To comprehend Global Big Data Platform market dynamics in the world mainly, the worldwide Big Data Platform market is analyzed across major global regions. AMA also provides customized specific regional and country-level reports for the following areas.

• North America: United States, Canada, and Mexico.

• South & Central America: Argentina, Chile, and Brazil.

• Middle East & Africa: Saudi Arabia, UAE, Turkey, Egypt and South Africa.

• Europe: United Kingdom, France, Italy, Germany, Spain, Belgium, Netherlands, Poland and Russia.

• Asia-Pacific: India, China, Japan, South Korea, Indonesia, Singapore, and Australia.

