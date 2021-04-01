Sortation Systems Market Overview and Regional Outlook Study 2020 – 2030

Sortation Systems Market: Outline

The sortation systems market is expected to garner considerable growth over the assessment period of 2020-2030 on the back of a range of novel product launches and exclusive deals. The growing influence of shopping a variety of products may further enhance the growth prospects of the sortation systems market.

The automation trend is taking many industries under its wings. Hence, based on this factor, the sortation systems market is expected to gain tremendous growth opportunities across the forecast period. The modern retail landscape is further adding extra stars of growth to the sortation systems market.

Sortation systems are made for sorting a large number of consumer products, textiles, medicines, food products, and others. These systems are often used for small size products. These systems ensure the timely delivery of a product. These systems identify items on a conveyor system and divert them to specific destinations making use of a number of devices. These devices are controlled by various software applications.

On the basis of product, the sortation systems market can be classified into tilt-trays, cross-belts, narrow-belts, sliding-shoes, and others. Based on weight, the sortation systems market can be segmented into 5-20 kg, up to 5 kg, 20-35 kg, and above 35 kg.

The utilization of sortation systems across a wide range of applications such as consumer packaged goods, food and beverages, pharmaceuticals, medical devices, logistics, consumer packaged goods, and transportation may sow the seeds of growth across the sortation systems market.

Sortation Systems Market: Notable Developments

E-Commerce Sector to Prove Growth Multipliers for Sortation Systems Market

Online shopping has gained tremendous popularity over the years. The presence of a large number of e-commerce platforms and the deals and discounts offered by them are increasing their popularity. These platforms have their warehouses where they store the goods. These goods need to be sorted before delivery. Sortation systems play a major role in the smooth sorting of the products. Hence, based on this aspect, the sortation systems market will gain considerable growth.

COVID-19 to Increase Demand for Sortation Systems Market

The e-commerce sector is at its peak during the pandemic. Barring the initial months of strict lockdown, the e-commerce sector has observed exponential growth. Due to the threat of the novel coronavirus transmission, many individuals prefer to shop from the comfort of their homes. Thus, as the popularity of online shopping is increasing, the number of warehouses is also increasing rapidly. Therefore, the increase in warehouses is directly proportional to the growth of the sortation systems market.

Sortation Systems Market: Competitive Landscape

The sortation systems market is fragmented with a large number of players in the fray for gaining a position of prominence. The players indulge in a fierce competition through new product launches and upgrades in the existing products. Research and development activities play a crucial role in allowing the players to discover novel insights.

Sortation Systems Market: Key Players

Some well-entrenched players in the sortation systems market are:

TGW Logistics Group GmbH

BEUMER Group GmbH & Co. KG

Daifuku Co. Ltd.

Nido Machineries Pvt. Ltd.

GreyOrange Pte Ltd.

Sortation Systems Market: Regional Analysis

North America’s sortation systems market is expected to observe dominant growth across the assessment period of 2020-2030. Swift industrialization and the presence of sortation systems players in the region may prove to be vital growth generators. Asia Pacific is also prognosticated to record promising growth for the sortation systems market.

