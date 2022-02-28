Lenovo Legion 5 15IMH05H: less than 750 euros for this gaming laptop equipped with an RTX

Lenovo has developed a range of gaming laptops called Legion and in the latter we find the model Legion 5 15IMH05H, a device equipped with an RTX graphics card and an Intel processor. This one has just gone down to less than 750 euros, a boon for players who don’t want to break the bank, especially since it has a great screen.

Lenovo Legion 5 15IMH05H: a top laptop for gaming

the Lenovo Legion 5 15IMH05H is therefore, as said before, a laptop that has been optimized for gaming and we find a magnificent screen of 15.6 inches having a Full HD resolution (1920 x 1080 pixels) as well as a 120 Hz refresh rate to ensure perfect fluidity. In addition, it also has an anti-glare filter to be able to use it in any condition.

What is inside is rather very interesting if you want to play since it has a processor Intel Core i5-10300H coupled with 8 GB of DDR4 RAM and an Nvidia GeForce graphics card RTX 2060 with 6 GB of dedicated video memory in GDDR6. Regarding storage, we are on a 256 GB SSD exempt from the operating system, so you can choose to install Windows on it, Steam OS or a Linux distribution of your choice.

In classic use, Lenovo announces more than 7 hours of autonomy, and much less in gaming mode like all laptops of this type.

Instead of 1149 euros, the Lenovo Legion 5 15IMH05H has just gone to 749 euros. In the same vein, we have another gaming laptop from Asus this time with a great price offer.

3 things to remember

Great 120Hz display

Power of the RTX 2060

Choice of cast