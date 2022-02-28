Lenovo unveils its first ARM ThinkPad

Amid new ThinkPads powered by 12th Gen Intel chips, Lenovo is releasing an ARM-equipped model for the first time in collaboration with Qualcomm: the ThinkPad X13s.

In its press release, the manufacturer positions this machine towards a rather professional clientele who will use it with Windows 11 Pro. The ThinkPad X13s is a 13.3″ (1920 x 1200) ultraportable—slightly lighter than a MacBook Air M1 at 1.06kg versus 1.29kg—featuring two USB-C 3.2 Gen 2 ports, a jack and a slot for a SIM card (it manages 5G and Wi-Fi 6E) Detail of comfort: it does not have a fan.

Qualcomm has provided its Snapdragon 8cx Gen 3 processor unveiled late last year. Lenovo claims a battery life of up to 28 hours in video playback (for comparison, Apple gives 18 hours for a MacBook Air M1 in the same similar scenario).

The screen has an outer notch containing a camera and sensor system to identify the user, check that he is still paying attention to the screen (otherwise its brightness is lowered), etc.

System performance is 57% better and 85% better when multitasking compared to equivalent machines, says Lenovo. AT Ars Technica the manufacturer has spoken of performance that should be in line with that of a Core i5 processor. Knowing that the M1 of the MacBook Air crushed the Core i5 and i7 of the moment and that it was measured against an i9, we guess that the ARM solution from Qualcomm is not yet able to compete with that of Apple. Qualcomm was also talking about catching up rather by 2023.

Lenovo believes, however, that the capabilities of this generation of ARM chips have reached sufficient maturity to appear in a ThinkPad. The emulation of Windows 11 applications that have not yet been compiled for ARM is also improved, reassures the manufacturer.

The ThinkPad X13s will be released next May at 1,400 euros in the basic version (it can be equipped with a maximum of 32 GB of RAM and 1 TB of SSD). At that time it is possible that Apple has launched or is close to doing so, the second version of its generalist processors, the M2.