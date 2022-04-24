Liège-Bastogne-Liège: Julian Alaphilippe gives up after a fall

Frenchman Julian Alaphilippe was injured in a big collective fall that occurred on Sunday 60 kilometers from the finish of Liège-Bastogne-Liège. Part of the peloton found themselves on the ground on the width of the road and the sides during this fall which involved around thirty riders.

Frenchman Julian Alaphilippe (Quick-Step) was injured in a big collective fall that occurred on Sunday 60 kilometers from the finish of Liège-Bastogne-Liège. “Julian is in the ambulance. Obviously, he gave up. He is conscious, he can move his legs a priori and feels severe pain in his back”, indicated the presenter of France Télévisions Alexandre Pasteur, relaying information from the companion of the world champion, Marion Rousse, consultant for the French television channel.

Rescued by his compatriot Romain Bardet

Part of the peloton found themselves on the ground on the width of the road and the sides during this fall which involved around thirty riders. According to the TV images, Alaphilippe seems to have found himself on the side of the road, a few meters from the road, lying at the foot of a tree. His compatriot Romain Bardet, also caught in the fall, came to his aid and signaled to the medical service to intervene.

#Replay / #LBL

Romain Bardet (DSM) who leaves to help Julian Alaphilippe (QST), beautiful image despite this terrible fall… #LesRPpic.twitter.com/YK90IsVH8q — Renaud Breban (@RenaudB31) April 24, 2022

This is the third fall of the double world champion this season. In particular, he had a spectacular sun during the Strade Bianche in early March and then fell again in the Brabant Arrow ten days ago.

After this incident, the race continued. And it was a teammate of Julian Alaphilippe, the Belgian Remco Evenepoel, who won the race.