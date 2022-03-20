Ligue 1: PSG swept away in Monaco after a catastrophic match

As part of the 29th day of Ligue 1, Paris Saint-Germain was swept away on the lawn of Monaco this Sunday March 20, 3-0, on goals scored by Wissam Ben Yedder twice and Kevin Volland. This is the third defeat in five days for the Parisians, in addition to the disappointment in Madrid in the Champions League.

The end of the season is going to be (very) long for the capital club. The Parisians were swept away 3-0 this Sunday in Monaco during the 29th day, ten days after their painful elimination in the Champions League against Real Madrid.

This is the fourth defeat of Paris SG this season in the league, the third in five days. The Parisians nevertheless remain well ahead of the L1 while Monaco, whose goals were scored by Ben Yedder (25th, 84th sp) and Volland (68th). The Monegasques temporarily go back to 7th place.

Towards a tasteless end of the season

In the absence of Lionel Messi, Angel Di Maria or even Keylor Navas, the Parisians simply showed the image of a team on vacation, which never managed to enter its match. Is it perhaps due to the unusual schedule, since the match was placed at 1 p.m. or to the mild sun on the Rock? Nevertheless, with this performance, the players from the capital will surely not warm up the atmosphere with their supporters, a week after being copiously whistled at the Parc des Princes.

Almost certain to be champion of France, PSG will have to show another face after the international break to avoid a long and boring end to the season.