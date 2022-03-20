Mac Washing Machine: how to effectively clean your Mac? 📍

It’s the beginning of spring and therefore, the best time to clean up your Mac! For that, you might as well equip yourself with the right tools with Mac Washing Machine, Intego’s flagship software.

Despite the proliferation of malware on macOS in recent years, our Macs generally maintain themselves well. On the other hand, with time and use, they can begin to show signs of weakness, slowdowns, or simply find themselves overloaded with useless files.

To get rid of unwanted files and duplicates or to organize your Mac automatically, here is Mac Washing Machine X9, a real reference in the matter. The software will be offered on sale at €19.99 instead of €49.99 for a few days only, a bargain not to be missed.

Hide these duplicates that I can’t see

Do you have duplicates that you don’t know what to do with on your Mac, and you really don’t feel you have to delete them one by one? Mac Washing Machine X9 allows you to eliminate them without worrying. We’re not going to hide it, duplicates take up space, and what’s worse than having to clean up alone for long minutes.

Mac Washing Machine X9 does the work for you: it identifies these unnecessary files and lets you eliminate them with a single click. You will see, you may not even suspect the amount of duplicates you have on your Mac. And believe us, you might as well get rid of it to recover as much disk space as possible.

Clean all those junk files

As their name suggests, junk files are useless. Other than taking up available disk space on your Mac, they are of no use and oftentimes you don’t even suspect them of taking up so much space. Whether it’s unused cache files, language files for languages ​​you don’t even speak, or other things, these take up space and need to be deleted.

As such, Mac Washing Machine X9 helps you clean up your Mac by tracking down these files and deleting them for you, so your computer can run faster and more efficiently. We did the test: recovering more than a gigabyte just by removing the language files is no small feat.

Organize your Mac with ease

Your Mac is a shambles and you don’t have the courage to start cleaning? Mac Washing Machine X9 can automatically organize the jungle of files cluttering your desktop by arranging each file in an appropriate folder. It can also tell you which apps you use most or least often so you can place them on your Dock (or remove them from it). So why deprive yourself of it?

Mac Washing Machine X9 is currently 4x cheaper than CleanMyMac, enjoy!

Mac Washing Machine X9 is currently at the promotional price of €19.99 instead of €49.99, in perpetual license and therefore, without any subscription.

The software is compatible from Mac OS X 10.12 to macOS Monterey and Macs M1, 30-day money-back guarantee. So go ahead with your eyes closed!

And for more comprehensive Intego protection, you can get Intego Mac Premium Bundle which includes Washing Machine, plus antivirus, firewall, backup and parental controls for $39.99.

👉 Mac Washing Machine is €19.99, I’m going!