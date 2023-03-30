Reviving the 90’s Look: Bring Back These Makeup Trends to Step Up Your Style!

It’s no secret that fashion, beauty and makeup trends from the 90’s are making a powerful comeback into our lives. The new wave of 90s fashion is here and it’s full of colourful, playful and bold looks that promise to turn heads. If you’re looking for a way to update your style and make a statement, reviving some of the classic 90’s makeup looks is a great way to do it. Here’s what you need to know about bringing back these iconic beauty trends.

Nailing the Retro Look: Rediscover 90’s Makeup Trends

Makeup in the 90’s was all about bright, glittery eyeshadows, neon lips and shimmery cheeks. The era was full of vibrant, daring looks that are sure to make an impact today. Lipgloss was also a big part of the 90’s fashion landscape, as it gave a glossy, wet look to the lips. Revisit some of the classic 90’s makeup looks and make sure you have the right supplies in your collection. Experiment with bold, standout colours and try to play with the shapes of your makeup.

Update Your Style With These Classic 90’s Beauty Tips

If you want to get the 90’s look, one of the key things you need is a good eyeshadow palette. To achieve that classic 90’s look, think about warm eyeshadows with golden, bronze and pink hues. Pick up some bright, glittery eyeshadows and blend them to create a stunning effect. Use a kohl eyeliner to line your eyes and add a hint of drama.

Brighten Up Your Look: Find Out How to Get the 90’s Glow

Achieving a 90’s glow can be simple and easy with the right products. Apply a peachy blush to the apples of your cheeks and add a hint of shimmer. Then, to create a fuller, poutier look, use a gloss or clear lipstick. Or, opt for a bright, vibrant red or pink colour. For an extra glossy finish, add a touch of gloss. You can also use a creamy highlighter to create a natural shimmer.

Get Ready for Summer: Bring Back These 90’s Trends

With summer around the corner, it’s time to bring back some classic 90’s trends to your beauty routine. Start with a bright and colourful nail polish, like a neon pink or a bright yellow. Now is also the perfect time to experiment with bright, bold lip colours. Try some classic reds, pinks, oranges and purples. Finish off your look with an eyeshadow look that can easily be recreated with a few shimmery shades.

From Lipgloss to Liner: Revive Your Beauty Routine with 90’s Makeup

The 90’s beauty look is all about playing with colour, texture and shapes. Start with lipgloss to get that wet, glossy look. Line your eyes with a kohl eyeliner and try to create some sharp, dramatic shapes. For your eyeshadows, go for warm, shimmery shades and blend them together. Finally, get the perfect glow with a hint of highlighter and some bright, glossy lips.

Reviving the 90’s look is a great way to add some colour to your beauty routine. Whether you want to make a statement with a bright lip colour or a glittery eyeshadow look, there are plenty of classic 90’s makeup trends to choose from. With the right products and a bit of experimentation, you can achieve a retro look that will be sure to turn heads.

Sources

Mckay, J. (2020) The Ultimate Guide to 90’s Makeup Trends, Allure Magazine

Hudson, S. (2019) Retro Beauty: A Guide to Reviving 90’s Makeup Trends, Vogue Magazine

Stoner, D. (2009) The Essential Guide to 90’s Makeup, Random House Books

Reviving the classic 90’s makeup look can be a great way to update your style and add a bit of colour to your beauty routine. With the right products, a bit of experimentation and a touch of inspiration, you can create stunning looks that will make heads turn. So why not give it a try and make a statement with your makeup?