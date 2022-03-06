Mark Gurman: Mac mini M1 Pro/Max and new screen for the Peek Performance event?

If it is almost certain that we will be entitled to new iPhone SE and iPad Air this Tuesday, March 8 (although we are not sure of anything, ultimately), Mark Gurman announces in his Sunday newsletter that the Mac will be also at the “Peek Performance” event. This is not new, the snooper from Bloomberg has repeatedly announced that Apple was going to unveil at least one new computer during this keynote.

Mac mini M1.

But which Mac? That’s the whole question! Today, Gurman suggests that it could be a new Mac mini that is ready, according to its sources. This Mac mini could integrate an M1 Pro / M1 Max chip and thus replace the Mac mini Intel still sold by Apple. The journalist does not exclude either the presentation of the successor to the 13-inch MacBook Pro M1, or even an iMac.

Apple would also test several machines equipped with the new M2 chip with 8 CPU cores (4 efficient, 4 economical) and 10 GPU cores. These tests were carried out under macOS 12.3, currently in beta phase (the final version could drop around the special event), but also under macOS 12.4 and macOS 13, which we will certainly hear about in June during WWDC.

In 2022 Macs will shake their chips

Gurman indicates that Apple could take the opportunity to finally show off a next-gen monitor: the design of this product would have been completed a few months ago, it should have even been launched in the wake of the MacBook Pro M1 Pro / Max last year. last. Could it be the 7K Studio Display?

Better still, the manufacturer could lift a corner of the veil on the future iMac Pro and Mac Pro, without however putting them on sale immediately. This would be a preview, Gurman speculates cautiously. Apple has many new Macs in its pipeline this year and may unveil a number in May and/or June. And there is also this very mysterious Mac Studio…

Mac Studio: a powerful new Mac that would bridge the gap between Mac mini and Mac Pro

Finally, and this is a first to our knowledge, Apple is using podcasts to promote the special event: the official Apple Events channel, which archives previous keynotes, offers an audio “trailer” of the event.