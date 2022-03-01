Microsoft has finalized its OneDrive for M1 processors

Microsoft rolls out first version of OneDrive for Apple Silicon processors to all Mac users. Previously it was only offered to users testing advanced versions.

Painful transition to the new OneDrive: Microsoft is trying to catch up

In a blog post, the editor specifies that this revision is numbered 22.022, however those retrieved from the Microsoft site or the Mac App Store are still compiled only for Intel.

An important function is still being tested, the so-called “Known Folder Move” function with which the Desktop and/or Documents folders can be dragged into OneDrive – the Images folder was also mentioned initially but not this time. It will certainly be necessary to consider a larger storage space, and therefore paying, since the free formula of OneDrive stops at 5 GB.

This feature, which requires macOS Monterey, is in public preview from OneDrive 20.033. It is currently being released very gradually to people who have activated the recovery of Insider (beta) versions of OneDrive (the option is in the “About” tab of the preferences). 10% of them should have it, the others will have it over the next few weeks.