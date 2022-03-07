Ming-Chi Kuo plans a more powerful Mac mini and a 27-inch screen for this year

Ming-Chi Kuo, who recently took to Twitter, shares a new prediction just a stone’s throw away from the Peek Performance event taking place this Tuesday, March 8. The TF Securities analyst predicts that in 2022 Apple will launch a more powerful Mac mini as well as a cheaper external display — a 27-inch model without mini-LEDs.

Predictions for Apple’s new desktop products:

1. 2022: More powerful Mac mini and more affordable external display (27-inch without mini-LED).

2. 2023: Mac Pro and iMac Pro. — 郭明錤 (Ming-Chi Kuo) (@mingchikuo) March 6, 2022

The more powerful Mac mini is on many Apple users’ Bingo card, whether it’s an M1 Pro/M1 Max chip — which Apple might show off at the next keynote — or M2… and maybe even more via this mysterious “Mac Studio”.

As for the screen, a noise from the hallway reported the launch of several monitors with LG, including a 27-inch one. Two other models are also in development: a 24-inch screen and a 7K monster operating with an A13 chip, the “Studio Display”.

Apple and LG would develop three new screens from 24 to 32 inches

The rest of the tweet talks about an iMac Pro and a Mac Pro for 2023. Is Ming-Chi Kuo talking about the same iMac Pro as DCSS display analyst Ross Young, who predicted a whole new -in one this summer? Unless Apple has several machines all integrated into its pipes… As for the Mac Pro, the vagueness is total on this machine: we are talking about both a classic tower and a new, more compact version, in short, this which is certain is that we do not know much at the moment!