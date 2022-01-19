Mini-LED is spreading in monitors and TVs

Faced with OLED, the LCD has not said its last word. LCD panels are much less flattering, but combined with the new, more advanced mini-LED backlighting, the technology partially fills in its gaps. The screen of the iPad Pro 12.9 “and that of the MacBook Pro 2021 may be simply liquid crystal, they have a brightness and contrast comparable to OLED.

Bravia Z9K Mini LED TV. Sony picture.

Apple is not the only one to follow the path of the mini-LED, more and more manufacturers are choosing this technology which makes it possible to get closer to the rendering so envied by OLED at a lower cost. At CES 2022, Sony announced its first line of mini-LED TVs, the Z9K and X95K, which the manufacturer is touting “greater brightness, impressive dynamic range, deep blacks and extremely natural midtones. »

TCL, which was already betting heavily on this technology, confirmed its ambition to become number 1 in the field within five years. LG, which nevertheless produces a large part of OLED panels for the industry, has for its part renewed and extended its line of mini-LED televisions (called “QNED”). But LG and Sony are not abandoning OLED for all that. The LCD + mini-LED duo forms a complementary and more accessible range for everyone.

We also see the mini-LED gradually arriving in external monitors. Asus, AOC and Acer all launched at least one model equipped with it last year, and ViewSonic has just done the same with its Elite range. Ranging from 27″ to 34″, the Elite XG272G-2K, XG321UG and XG341C-2K are high-end displays aimed specifically at gamers with support for multiple Nvidia and AMD technologies.

Apple’s next product to adopt mini-LED backlighting could be the new 27″ iMac. ‘OLED on tablets.