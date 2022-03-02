New beta for macOS 12.3

Pending a final version that could well fall sometime next week, Apple is providing a fifth beta for macOS 12.3 tonight. We will see if this latest preview contains new features, but we already know that this new version of Monterey is not stingy in this area.

We thus gain the Universal Command function to control an iPad from Mac peripherals. iCloud Keychain gains the ability to add notes to IDs, update AirPods firmware directly from the Mac, and also…a tricky transition for OneDrive and DropBox.

