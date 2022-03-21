No less than 64 GB of storage on the Studio Display?

We didn’t think so well when we said that the Studio Display was an iOS device like any other. Not only does this screen equipped with an A13 chip run on iOS 15.4, but it also seems to have as much storage as an iOS terminal. Based on developer measurements Khaos Tian, the Studio Display has no less than 64 GB of storage! That’s free space for a monitor.

Why so much storage in the Studio Display? The explanation could come from the A13 chip. All iPhones equipped with it (iPhone 11 family and iPhone SE 2020) have a minimum of 64 GB of storage. This is also the case with the last entry-level iPad: the iPad 8 (A12) had 32 GB of base storage, but the iPad 9 (A13) has 64 GB by default. The A13 may be designed to only work, or at least come with, a 64GB flash storage chip.

What mysteries still hold the Studio Display? If we already know that it has a very discreet fan, we should not rely too much on a hidden wireless connection, since Apple has not made the regulatory declarations on this subject. The first teardowns may reveal other interesting things. With so many software and hardware components coming from iOS, one wonders if genius hackers will not be able to divert its powerful capabilities to do much more than a monitor.