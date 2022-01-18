Norway: ten years after the Utøya massacre, Anders Breivik asks for his release

On July 22, 2011, right-wing extremist Anders Breivik detonated a bomb near government headquarters in Oslo, killing eight people, then murdered 69 others when he opened fire on a Labor Youth summer camp. on the island of Utøya. He will plead this Tuesday in court to request his release.

Ten years after killing 77 people in Norway, right-wing extremist Anders Behring Breivik is pleading on Tuesday for his release. In July 2011, the 32-year-old man shot dead eight people in the center of Oslo in Norway and then 69 people, the majority of them teenagers, on the island of Utoya in a summer camp.

In 2011, a journalist was not used to this kind of attacks: “Norwegians are used to leading a very peaceful existence. And for us, terrorist attacks happen in other countries, never in Norway , so it’s very scary and very unusual for us.”

Two hours after the attack in Oslo, Anders Breivik goes to a nearby island, the island of Utoya. Disguised as a policeman, he opened fire on the crowd, says Catherine Boullay, journalist from Europe 1 who covered the facts at the time. She also explains that the killer would be “close to far-right circles and would have two gun permits”. The police in particular found explosives on the island and are trying to find out if the man had accomplices.

Other attack plans

After this mass killing, the man is arrested after the shooting. He was a member of a nationalist and racist party, which expelled him in 2006. In life, he took care of an organic farm and it was thanks to this that he was able to buy the ingredients necessary for al making bombs, as François Clauss explains. “It was by taking advantage of his work on an organic farm that he had bought at the beginning of last May, a huge quantity of chemical fertilizers, nearly six tons. This is obviously what allowed him to constitute explosive sound so destructive”

The perpetrator of the attack had posted a video on the Internet the same day, in which he explained his ideas. A few days after his arrest, Anders Breivik revealed to investigators that he had other targets, such as the Labor Party and the royal palace facing justice.

“He apologized to nationalist activists for not executing more people.”

In front of the investigators, the 32-year-old killer is permanently in provocation, then tells the special envoy of Europe 1 on the spot Arthur Helm-Bacher. “This morning Breivik had smiled at the verdict. Tonight he said he did not recognize the court and he apologized not to the victims, but to nationalist activists for not executing more people “.

And Anders Breivik has been in prison for ten years now.