Pokémon: 10 facts you might not know about the ground type

The Licence Pokemon is known for its many creatures divided into many guys, with several new ones appearing over the generations. Today before the release of the next generation which has already been announced, there are currently 18 types Pokemon, allowing them to be categorized according to their own strengths and weaknesses, as well as a guideline followed by many of them. But not all types are equal, and if the type Bug is historically reputed to be the weakest, some others, such as the Water, Steel, and Ground types are known to be some of the best in the game. Today we’re going to take a look at the Ground type and everything you might not know about it.

#1 one of the best offensive types in the game

There are many Pokémon that can benefit from a ground-type ability. The latter is particularly interesting, especially Earthquake due to its power and perfect precision. Ground type is naturally powerful against Poison and Steel type, types known to have very defensive Pokémon, although the Rock type has many weaknesses. Finally, it is also the only type super effective against Electric type and will only have almost no effect on the Insect type and the Plant type, as well as Flying, which it will -almost- never touch. A Ground type is a good security on all teams.

#2 Lots of double-types

The ground type is generally well distributed in the game, as of the 8th generation, it is no less than 70 Pokemon that are Ground-Typeincluding alternate forms like Mega-Evolutions and regional forms. This represents 7.71% of creatures. Regarding the distribution of dual-types, there are only two that have not yet been combined with Ground: Combat and Fairy

#3 1st generation down to earth

Gen 1 introduced the most Ground Pokémon in the entire game, with 14 of them, including (among others) the families of Onix, Sabelette, Nidoking/Nidoqueen and so many others who deserve all our love. In contrast, other generations have been less enamored with the Sol type.

#4 6th generation bad student

And yes, Generation 6 was the one that introduced the fewest Ground-type Pokemon in any game, with only two of them. Excavarenne is quickly forgettable as a Normal/Ground Pokémon, but its friend Zygarde Dragon/Ground has made a lot of noise in strategy, in particular thanks to its Myria-Flèche abilitycapable of hitting even flying creatures.

#5 it works differently in the anime

We all remember the Onix fight against Pikachu from the anime Pokemon. We’ve all wondered how Ash’s hormone-boosted Pikachu beat that damn Onix, yet immune to the Electrik type. Well, for obvious script reasons, the Sol type can be hit by electricity in the anime. Later, Game Freaks will implement Soak allowing the opponent to take the Water typesuch as Pikachu did by using the fire suppression system during the fight.

#6 ground and flight, best friends

These are opposite types, such as Fight/Insect or Dragon/Fairy, however, Ground and Flight are not incompatible. On the contrary, they are very strong combined together, evidenced by the popularity of Scorvol and Demeteros, known to be one of the most powerful Pokemon in the game (excluding legendary ones). Ground resists Rock and Electric, two Flying-type weaknesses, and allows it to be at least neutral on all types in the game as well as two immunitiesElectric and Vol.

#7 ground = fight

Inspired by card game colors Magic: The Gatheringhis counterpart Pokemon found himself quite annoyed when he had to adapt the 18 types into cards, because it was a lot. There were cuts, and so several of them were merged. The Ground type has been absorbed into the Fighting types just like the Rock type. No wonder, since all three are known for their offensive power.

#8 most immunities in the game

Surprisingly enough, there are more Pokemon that are immune to the Ground type than to other types in the game. Its main competitor, the respective Normal/Ghost immunity, has only 122 Pokémon in total, against 112 for the number of Flying Pokémon, to which are added all the Pokémon with the Levitation ability, i.e. 36, and we obtain the highest ground-type immunity total in the game, 148. Added to this is the Ball item, which adds Ground immunity until you are hit.

#9 A single Ground-type Pokémon cannot evolve

Evolving your Pokemon is one of the most fun things in the world, but not all are affected. By excluding legendaries because they cheat, there is only one Ground-type Pokémon that cannot evolve, and that is Lemondespite its 8th generation Galar regional form…

#10 The type with the fewest champions

Those who have played the many games know: facing a champion with Ground Pokémon is difficultand is also the least represented type of all Arena Masters and Specialists in Council 4. The Ground type is on par with the Flying type at this level, with only four representatives. Giovanni in the first region, Terry of Council 4 of Sinnoh, Bardane in Unova located in Port Yoneuve and finally Paulie, Dean of Poni on the Alola archipelago.

Did this top interest you? If you ever want us to look at another type in the future, do not hesitate to let us know in the comments. Otherwise, maybe you would be curious to know the origin of all Pokémon? The path starts here.