Pokémon Scarlet / Purple: barely announced, this starter already the victim of a big translation problem

Last weekend, Game Freak and Nintendo took advantage of the mildness of the last days of February to present the versions Scarlet and Purple of Pokemon. A ninth generation of Pokémon from a new region, already subject to a translation problem. One of the three starters is concerned, a blunder which could pose a problem for French players.

As for its previous opuses, Game Freak presented the versions Scarlet and Purple of Pokemon through its three new starters. Poussacha, of Plant type, Chochodile, of Fire type, and Coiffeton, of Water type, will therefore embody the first Cornelian choice of each player of Pokemon Scarlet and Purple. Starters who were the target of a multitude of fan arts just after their announcement, testifying to a great enthusiasm for these new creatures. However, a translation error seems to have slipped into the formalization of the names of these Pokémon, a problem which could result in the impossibility of exchange by French players.

As shared by a certain @DartsEnthusiast on Twitter, the French version of one of the starters of Pokémon Scarlet and Violet is the victim of a translation problem. As the twittos explains in his thread, the name of Chochodile, a contraction of “hot” and “crocodile”, risks posing a major problem for French players. And for good reason, in Spanish, “chocho” is slang used to designate the vagina. Although this detail can be funny for our Spanish neighbors, it can be a problem for French players.

Unfortunately for Chochodile aficionados, Pokémon bans any name deemed problematic from using the GTS (Global Trade System). In the past, the Pokémon Tutankafer suffered from a similar problem. Known as “Cofagrigus” in English, Tutankafer could not be traded during 5G, the game considered the presence of the term “fag” in his name to be inappropriate. Unless Game Freak foresaw this and implemented a Chochodile-specific exception, it’s a safe bet that the Fire starter can’t be traded through the GTS.

A surprising problem for Pokémon, especially since the versions Scarlet and Purple are, if we are to believe the evidence gathered by the most curious fans, based in Spain. After England with Sword and Shield, Pokémon would therefore venture into the land of Picasso, Hadrian or even Dali. The cathedral visible in the trailer is unmistakably reminiscent of Gaudí’s Sagrada Família. It remains to be seen if this possible problem will be present in these new versions or if Game Freak will take appropriate measures.