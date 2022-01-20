Promo: iMac 24 “M1 8/256 GB and Touch ID at 1,449 € (-220 €)

Interesting promo at Amazon for the mid-range 24″ iMac which is found at the entry-level price : €1,449 instead of €1,669, i.e. a saving of €220 (it’s almost the level of the refurb as a discount).

It’s mid-range with the 8-core GPU, 8GB RAM, 256GB SSD, four ports on the back, and Touch ID on the keyboard. Only the silver color is at this price. Fnac and Darty complete a flash sale on this same configuration but it costs €100 more.

The RAM may be insufficient for those who want to play a lot on their iMac and the 256 GB will be too limited for others, but it’s all about usage. To go to 512 GB, you can go to this other discount: €1,792 instead of €1,899 (-€107) on the blue model.