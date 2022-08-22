Home Technology Promo: Microsoft Office Family and Student at 99 € instead of 150...

Promo: Microsoft Office Family and Student at 99 € instead of 150 € for the start of the school year

The promotion will be interesting for those who do not wish to subscribe to a Microsoft 365 subscription: Amazon currently sells perpetual licenses of Office Home and Student for 99 €. On the Microsoft site, you usually have to pay €149 to get the same thing. Two shipping options are available: by email or by post. In both cases, you receive an activation code, so no boxed version is offered.

Office Home and Student 2021 includes 2021 versions of the must-have Word, Excel, OneNote and PowerPoint on Mac and PC (install on one device at a time). To use Microsoft’s office suite on iPhone or iPad, however, you will have to subscribe to Microsoft 365 for €69 per year in the personal version or €99 in the family version.

