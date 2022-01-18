PS5: say goodbye to scalpers thanks to this new platform from Sony

We won’t teach you anything by telling you that since its release in November 2019, Sony’s PS5 leaves itself to be desired. If the miracle solution does not exist while waiting for more stock to arrive, the manufacturer has nevertheless put in place a method which should give you more chances of obtaining his latest console.

Between shortages and scalpers, a difficult start to life for the PS5

Millions of gamers have been pining for the PS5 for over a year, the little sister of the PS4, whose original version still dates back to 2013 but on which Sony is still betting again. Because if the latest Sony console crushes its competitor made in Microsoft and offers impressive performance and games, the shortage of components prevents it from selling as much as it should, simply because stocks are not keeping up with demand.

But there is a problem well known to players and perhaps even more infuriating: scalpers. These “dealers” take advantage of the hype and general impatience to buy PS5s in large quantities, before reselling them on the net at exorbitant prices. and regularly exceeding 1,000 euros. And if you think that nobody would go to such ruins for a simple console, think again, these last generation PlayStations resold abusively expensive are selling.

It is for this reason that the manufacturer finally decided to react, by setting up a platform allowing players to buy directly from him. This is called PlayStation Direct and could well represent your salvation.

Finally a real solution to deal with resellers?

If you’ve lost hope of ever getting your hands on a PS5, head over to Sony’s PlayStation Direct! We told you about it last summer, the online platform had been set up in the United States, and was to be extended to most European countries in early 2022. This is what has been done in France. From now on, you can go to this website, identify yourself with your PSN account, and obtain various products (accessories, games) PlayStation. If you’re lucky then maybe you can get a PS5.

Because if the fact of having to identify yourself with your PlayStation Network account should make it possible to avoid the influx of scalpers, nothing is guaranteed. Indeed, it is already necessary that stocks – very limited – be put online, something still relatively rare. But above all, the site does not allow you to buy a PS5 directly. It actually allows you to register in order to potentially be drawn. If you are one of the lucky ones, then you will be able to access a buying session, during which you will have to be the fastest. In short, nothing is won.

Come on, to remotivate you a little, let’s quote PlayStation which, in an FAQ about its platform, indicates that the selection of the players drawn will be made according to “past activity and displayed interest in PlayStation”. Nothing more concrete for the moment, but we imagine that this means that the more you play regularly or for a long time on the manufacturer’s consoles, the more chances you have of being drawn. Good Hunger Games to all.