PSG-Lens: Will Paris end up champion?

Paris Saint-Germain will face Lens this Sunday as part of the 34th day of Ligue 1. In the event of a victory or a draw against Lens, the Parisian team will be officially crowned champion of France for the tenth time in its history. .

Will Paris Saint-Germain be crowned champion of France this Sunday evening? The Parisian team faces Lens tonight. The season has not been easy between defeats in the Coupe de France and the Champions League. The uncertainty about whether or not Kylian Mbappé will leave also affects the morale of the troops.

What future for Kylian Mbappe?

Despite the victory on Sunday April 17 against OM, PSG supporters are still grumpy since the elimination of their team in the Champions League. Will they wake up tonight? A simple draw is enough to win a tenth title and join the legendary Vert de Saint-Etienne.

PSG coach Mauricio Pochettino hopes so, just as he hopes to keep his gem, Kylian Mbappé, at the club: “Selfishly, I would like to keep him at home. I think it’s obvious that everyone wants he stays”, he explains at the microphone of Europe 1.

Author of a fantastic season, the top scorer and passer in Ligue 1 is in full reflection on his future. Will he stay at PSG or will he go to Real or another club? All doors are open. Killian Mbappé’s mother is in Doha this week to discuss with Qatari leaders. As for the supporters, they will no doubt give him a standing ovation again this evening. This tenth league title, the only one of the season for the Parisian club, owes him a lot. Even if it will not be celebrated with great fanfare, it is still time for sobriety.