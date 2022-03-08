Putin threatens to strip Ukraine of ‘statehood’, compares sanctions to ‘declaration of war’

The Russian military was keeping pressure on southern Ukraine and Kiev on Sunday on the 11th day of the invasion, with President Vladimir Putin threatening to strip the country of its “statehood” and comparing international sanctions that are hitting Russia to a “declaration of war”.

Very difficult situation in Mariupol

According to a report by the Ukrainian General Staff published on Facebook on Sunday, the Russian army was continuing its offensive, “concentrating its main efforts in the vicinity of the cities of Kiev, Kharkiv (east) and Mykolaiv (south)”. The situation is “very difficult” in Mariupol, subject to “a humanitarian blockade” and intense bombing, said the mayor of this strategic port in the south-east of the country besieged by Russian forces. “We have been living without electricity for five days, we have no heating or mobile network,” Mayor Vadim Boïtchenko said in an interview broadcast on YouTube on Saturday evening. According to him, the bombardments of the last few days have caused “thousands of wounded” and the Russian forces are preventing the arrival of food and medicine.

“The city of Mariupol no longer exists,” he said. “I ask our American and European partners: help us, save Mariupol!” The fall of Mariupol, a city of about 450,000 inhabitants, would be a turning point. It would allow the junction between the troops coming from annexed Crimea, which have already taken the other key ports of Berdiansk and Kherson, and those of Donbass, then to these consolidated forces to go up towards the center and the north of Ukraine .

scenes of devastation

Russian soldiers are also closing in on Kiev, encountering stubborn resistance. Dozens of civilians have been killed in recent days in Cherniguiv, 150 km north of the capital. An AFP team that went there on Saturday saw scenes of devastation in this city of 300,000 inhabitants which was emptying of its population, raising fears of a similar fate for Kiev once the missile batteries and artillery Russians at the gates of the capital.

“There were bodies all over the ground. They were queuing for the pharmacy here, here, and they all died,” testified Sergei, a survivor.