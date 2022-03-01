Qualcomm announces the first solution for Wi-Fi 7

While Wi-Fi 6 is barely democratizing, while Wi-Fi 6E is still a sweet dream for many users, Wi-Fi 7 is already scratching the door! The 802.11be standard barely had time to cool down (it was presented at the end of January) when Qualcomm announced commercial availability for the second half of the year.

At least an availability of the system-on-chip FastConnect 7800, which promises a peak speed of 5.8 Gbit/s (this is less than the maximum announced Wi-Fi 7 which can run up to 30 Gbit/s ) and latency under 2 ms. Qualcomm will exploit the 5 and 6 GHz frequency bands, leaving the 2.4 GHz spectrum free for the more modest needs of lower bandwidth Wi-Fi and for Bluetooth.

It is in particular through this that the latest generation Snapdragon Sound technology (mix of Bluetooth 5.3 and Bluetooth LE Audio) will do its job. Qualcomm also announces a gain in terms of energy saving of 50% for listening to audio via Bluetooth.

Qualcomm promises lossless audio on wireless headphones

FastConnect 7800 will be able to use the 240 MHz channels of the 5 GHz band (up to 4.3 Gbit/s) and/or the 320 MHz channels of the 6 GHz band (up to 5.8 Gbit/s). Wi-Fi 7 will allow more devices to connect simultaneously, while benefiting from good speeds and reduced latency. As for energy savings, they are estimated between 30 and 50% on the biggest uses in Wi-Fi, according to Qualcomm.

Wi-Fi 7 is also designed to meet the demanding needs of augmented and virtual reality, video calls in 4K and why not in 8K let’s be crazy, or even game streaming.