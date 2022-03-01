RapidWeaver 9 is planned for 2022 but without an online CMS

The next big version 9 of RapidWeaver is still set for 2022, reassures its main developer Dan Counsell who had not mentioned this project for three months. The website editor is set to receive the most important update it has ever known, warns its designer.

The “e” in the launch screen has a very specific meaning, but it won’t be for “Powered by Electron” pointed out Realmac

Few things have yet been said about what RW 9 will contain, but one thing has been confirmed, it is not yet with this version that we will have an online CMS. This would allow you to modify your site directly online, from any platform and without having to use RapidWeaver, which is the only one who can send the changes.

This is a request from users who wish to no longer depend on the application to make any changes to their site. The possibility of doing so exists, however, but with third-party CMS modules.

Access to this collection of add-ons, which add functions to RapidWeaver, is precisely one of the things that will improve. This markeplace of free and paid modules is entitled to a new online space — it has not yet been filled. This content will also be accessible directly from the application to go faster. Version 9.0 may not do this out of the box, so a subsequent update will.

The publisher has also consolidated in one place its community sites which contained forums accessible to software customers, announcements of new features, technical information, tutorials, etc.

A public beta of RapidWear 9 is planned in the long term but the schedule for its availability has not yet been decided. RapidWeaver is sold for €84.99 on the Mac App Store. Version 8 has been adapted for Apple processors.