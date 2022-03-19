Rugby: 7 years later, Italy wins a match of the 6 Nations Tournament

While waiting to find out if the French team will achieve the Grand Slam this Saturday evening against England, Italy won in the afternoon against Wales (21-22). This is a real feat, since the Italians had not won a match in the 6 Nations Tournament since 2015.

A sublime try from winger Edoardo Padovani on Saturday gave Italy its first victory since 2015 in the Six Nations Tournament (22-21), during the 5th and final day at defending champions Wales. .

In the lead for most of the match, the Italians had seen the Welsh go past them with 12 minutes to go, but a breakthrough from the back and future Toulouse, Ange Capuozzo, put Padovani into orbit, and offered the Transalpines this first high-profile success since beating Scotland 22-19 at Murrayfield in 2015.

A first fanfare victory

The “Azzurri” cried with joy after the transformation of opener Paolo Garbisi, author of half of his team’s points, which allowed them to beat the 2021 champions, annoyed, at the post. And Capuozzo, after his two tries against Scotland on the 4th day, celebrated his second cape (his first as holder) of a 50-meter race likely to open a new chapter for the young generation.

“I am very proud of the boys tonight. (…) We worked hard. It was teamwork, I really congratulate everyone”, could rejoice Kieran Crowley, the coach of Italy, after the game. “Our philosophy was to take every point. Other teams make different decisions on penalties. We decided to take the penalties, and it went well,” added Crowley.