Russia sanctions 29 American personalities, including Mark Zuckerberg and Kamala Harris

Russia on Thursday banned 29 American politicians, media personalities and businessmen from entering its territory in retaliation for sanctions imposed by Washington against Moscow for its offensive against Ukraine. Among the people targeted by this measure, the list of which was published by the Russian Ministry of Foreign Affairs, include in particular the leader of the Web giant Meta, Mark Zuckerberg, and the American vice-president, Kamala Harris.

61 Canadian personalities also inadmissible

In addition, 61 Canadian personalities, mostly government or military officials, are also targeted by this measure. These American and Canadian citizens “are banned from entering Russia for an indefinite period”, the Russian Foreign Ministry said in two press releases listing the names of the persons concerned.

On the American side, several government officials, such as Deputy Defense Minister Kathleen Hicks and Pentagon spokesperson John Kirby, are targeted. This is also the case for several figures in the worlds of finance, such as the boss of the powerful Bank of America, Brian Moynihan, and in the defense industry, such as the leader of Northrop Grumman, Kathy Warden.

Finally, several media personalities were also targeted, including George Stephanopoulos, co-host of ABC’s morning show “Good Morning America”, and David Ignatius, columnist at the Washington Post.