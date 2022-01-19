Home Technology Safari 15: Apple is working on the bug revealing browsing history

Safari 15: Apple is working on the bug revealing browsing history

Mat Lauren
The security bug affecting Safari 15 on the various Apple platforms as well as all browsers on iOS and iPadOS 15 is about to be fixed. One of Apple’s developers working on WebKit has submitted a change on the affected Github repository, which addresses precisely this software flaw in a JavaScript API.

Under certain conditions, this problem allows a malicious website, and without user intervention, to discover what other sites it is browsing in its various open tabs and windows and to recover some general data about its identity.

Safari 15: a bug can reveal a browsing history and an identity

It remains for Apple to distribute this modification in a future revision of iOS, iPadOS and macOS. Fixing Safari alone is not enough since third-party browsers on iPhone and iPad are forced to use Apple’s JavaScript engine and are affected by ricochet.

Mat Lauren

