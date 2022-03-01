Samsung is relaunching its Galaxy PCs in France

Since we are on the brink of the total annihilation of humanity, since despair grips us from hour to hour, since the planet is burning its last ice cubes, why not buy a PC, suddenly ? The choice has widened in Europe and France, with the strong comeback of Samsung in our markets, which have been shunned by the brand for a few years.

The Galaxy Book2 Pro.

The new Galaxy Book2 range has thus appeared, with models all equipped with a 12th generation Core chip, a 1080p webcam with automatic framing function, a noise reduction system during calls and Dolby Atmos with AKG sound. , as well as Wi-Fi 6E.

The Galaxy Book2 Pro 360.

There are quite a few references for almost all audiences, we will retain the 13- and 15-inch Galaxy Book2 Pro which can be equipped with a Core i5 or i7 with 8 to 16 GB of RAM and 512 GB of storage, at prices ranging between €1,299 and €1,599. 13.3-inch and 15.6-inch Pro 360 models are also offered with a Core i7, 16GB and 512GB of storage, priced at €1,599 and €1,699.

The 360 ​​versions have the particularity of having a 1080p Super AMOLED screen that folds up to turn into a tablet, moreover they are supplied with a stylus. The Galaxy 360s have a Thunderbolt 4 port, two USB-C, a jack port and a microSD slot. The standard models are more generous with a Thunderbolt 4, a USB-C, a USB 3.2, an HDMI output, a microSD slot and a nanoSIM for the high end (optionally, it can hook 5G).

Samsung slips a 65W power adapter into the box. Of course, these machines come with Windows 11, and even Windows 11 Pro on some models. These PCs will be available from April 1… but will we still be around? Suspense.