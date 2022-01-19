Samsung Odyssey G7A: this 4K 144 Hz 1 ms gaming screen has just dropped 200 euros during the sales

If you are looking for a high end gaming monitor, because you are very demanding, here is a very nice offer on the Samsung Odyssey G7A. The latter has everything to please: a beautiful diagonal, high resolution and a top refresh rate.

Samsung Odyssey G7A: a 4K UHD gaming screen

Samsung does not only make smartphones or televisions, the brand has also launched into gaming like many others. Today we offer you a 4K gaming monitor, this is the model Odyssey G7A which sports a 28-inch diagonal using a IPS panel. The latter also offers a refresh rate of 144 Hz as well as a response time of 1 ms.

That’s not all since this model also has compatibility with technology NVIDIA G-Sync, which means it synchronizes with the PC’s graphics card to avoid image skipping and tearing.

On the connection side, here is what we have:

2 HDMI ports

1 DisplayPort connector

1 USB 3.0 port

1 x 3.5mm headphone jack

Usually sold at 849 euros and very regularly out of stock, it is currently at 699 euros. We also have a good plan for a model from AOC.

Why order it?

4K UHD display Refresh rate 144Hz Nvidia G-Sync compatibility