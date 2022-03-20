Satisfied or refunded: test Y-Brush, the 10-second toothbrush for less than €100 📍

Y-Brush, the toothbrush in 10 seconds, is back in force this March. It’s very simple: for any purchase made on y-brush.com between March 1 and March 31, 2022 inclusive, Y-Brush undertakes to refund 100% of the purchase if the customer is not satisfied!

A toothbrush that only takes 10 seconds, for adults and children

With several thousand orders in 2020, the Lyon-based company Y-Brush, which bears the same name as its flagship product, now shines internationally. The goal of this startup: to change our oral habits by offering technological and innovative products that improve our health and that of the planet.

Their flagship product is therefore Y-Brush, a Y-shaped toothbrush, patented and made in France. It works like a conventional toothbrush (manual or electric), but the huge difference is that it brushes the teeth simultaneously instead of brushing them one by one, which makes it possible to achieve brushing in just 10 seconds.

The brush, super flexible, adapts to all jaws and all dentitions. Y-shaped, it cleans all the teeth of the same arch at once. The interest here is to improve oral hygiene, but also to save time.

It seems that the French only brush their teeth for 43 seconds on average, when it would take at least 3 minutes, as you well know. This is why Y-Brush allows you to go from 3 minutes to 10 seconds, including 5 seconds per arch, without losing efficiency compared to standard brushing.

The toothbrush benefits from 3 distinct vibration modes, with LEDs that display the chosen mode on the handle. The battery lasts 3 months without recharging it and the handle is shareable, practical if you buy several as a family. There are 2 sizes, including an adult pack and a child pack (from 4 years old) for parents who find it difficult to motivate their children to brush their teeth.

You should know that Y-Brush cannot only be purchased on its official website: it can be seen and purchased everywhere, for example at Fnac, at Darty, at Boulanger and Rue du commerce.

The offer is valid on all packs of toothbrushes and accessories, within 30 days of the date of purchase, with a refund on the credit card. Even toothpaste and dental floss are reimbursed in the form of a voucher valid for 1 month on y-brush.com. The delivery costs of the order are also reimbursed for metropolitan France.

Upon purchase, you get:

Secure payment via Visa, Mastercard, Paypal

Shipping in 24 hours, direct from the factory based in Lyon

Responsive customer service

Possible returns for 30 days, a money-back guarantee

A question ? Y-Brush answers you in French, English or Spanish within 24 hours.

