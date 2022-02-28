ShareBot tries to fix Apple’s oversight by integrating Shortcuts into macOS Monterey’s Share menu

By adapting the Shortcuts app to macOS, Apple has left out two functions offered under iOS: integration into the sharing menu on the one hand, personal automations on the other. In both cases, third-party apps do the work instead of Apple, even if it’s not as elegant as native functions. We have already mentioned Shortery, an app that allows you to activate shortcuts automatically and which advantageously replaces personal automations.

Shortery fixes an oversight in Shortcuts on macOS by adding automations

For the share menu, we had missed out on ShareBot for Shortcuts (€2.99), a utility released in the fall that provides access to shortcuts from the share menu. An option that remains interesting, even if Apple offers alternatives by allowing you to go through macOS services or Finder quick actions. For lack of official integration, it’s DIY, but it works and you can launch a shortcut from the share menu and above all recover the context, as here with Safari.

Running a shortcut via the Sharebot app and from Shortcuts. In this case, the shortcut retrieves the URL and the name of the web page active at runtime.

As you can see in this example, ShareBot for Shortcuts suffers from a main flaw: its slowness. At each execution, it must list all the shortcuts present in your library and if you have a lot of them (266 for me), you have to wait more than ten seconds for the app to do this preliminary work and finally display the list of automations . Even by restricting to a folder, as was my case here, the execution time does not accelerate and it quickly becomes painful.

The problem is that ShareBot for Shortcuts goes through a shortcut to list all shortcuts and run one. It’s a smart solution in the sense that it easily integrates with the Apple-designed app, but it’s quite cumbersome and slow. This won’t be a problem if you only have a handful of shortcuts, but will the asking price of this utility, sold for €3 on the Mac App Store, be justified?

If you want to use the Shortcuts app on macOS, I recommend using Apple’s provided mechanisms for running automations instead. Going through services is a good way to retrieve a context and you can associate it with a keyboard shortcut if you wish.