Women have made history throughout the centuries, inspiring positive change and creating a brighter future for generations to come. From inventing the printing press to creating groundbreaking scientific theories and innovations, women have been at the forefront of progress everywhere. Today, there are countless remarkable female leaders who are making their mark in the world, utilizing their unique skills, intelligence and creativity to improve our planet. Here are 24 influential women working to make the world a better place – follow them now!

Women Making a Difference – Learn Their Inspiring Stories

From Malala Yousafzai, Nobel Peace Prize winner, to Greta Thunberg, climate activist, and Jane Goodall, ethologist and anthropologist, there are numerous powerful women who are fighting for a better world. These women are dedicated to their respective causes, using their voices, platforms and influence to make an impact. They are not only achieving great things but also inspiring others to challenge the status quo and pursue their dreams.

Powerful Women Who Are Shaping a Brighter Future

In the business world, female leaders like Sheryl Sandberg, COO of Facebook, and Indra Nooyi, former CEO of PepsiCo, have been trailblazers in their fields and achieved remarkable successes. They have been praised for their leadership skills, managing and transforming the companies they have worked for. In the political arena, women like Hillary Clinton, former US Secretary of State, have been pioneering figures, tackling complex issues and advocating for equality and justice. These incredible female role models demonstrate the power of women and what we are capable of.

World Leaders Who Are Transforming Our Planet

From healthcare and science to technology and conservation, there are female leaders making major contributions in all sectors. Women like Billie Fitzgerald, Dr. Kiah Williams and Dr. Maria Jesus Gatell are using their expertise to create solutions to some of the world’s most pressing challenges. Billie, a public health researcher and co-founder of the organization Students for Sensible Drug Policy, is leading the fight against the opioid epidemic in the US. Dr. Kiah Williams is a healthcare innovator who is working on solutions for global health, and Dr. Maria Jesus Gatell is a conservation scientist who focuses on protecting ocean ecosystems. These are just a few of the women creating meaningful change in our society.

24 Remarkable Women You Should Know About

These 24 amazing women are leading the way and showing us what is possible when we stand up for what we believe in. Featuring role models from different fields and backgrounds, this list of influential women can inspire us to make a meaningful difference in the world.

Anita Roddick, businesswoman and human rights activist

Angela Davis, writer, activist and educator

Angela Merkel, German Chancellor

Barbara Amiel, journalist and author

Billie Fitzgerald, public health researcher

Gloria Steinem, writer, activist and leader of the women’s movement

Greta Thunberg, climate activist

Hillary Clinton, former US Secretary of State

Indra Nooyi, former CEO of PepsiCo

Jane Goodall, ethologist and anthropologist

JK Rowling, author of the Harry Potter series

Kamala Harris, Vice President of the United States of America

Leymah Gbowee, Nobel Peace Prize winner

Malala Yousafzai, Nobel Peace Prize winner

Michèle Flournoy, former US Under Secretary of Defense for Policy

Mona Eltahawy, journalist and author

Oprah Winfrey, media mogul

Rigoberta Menchú, Nobel Peace Prize winner

Sheryl Sandberg, COO of Facebook

Sonia Sotomayor, Associate Justice of the Supreme Court of the United States

Susan Wojcicki, CEO of YouTube

Wangari Maathai, Nobel Peace Prize winner

Wendy Kopp, co-founder and CEO of Teach For All

Yeoh Sze Ying, founder and CEO of YTL Foundation

These 24 remarkable women have one thing in common: their passion and commitment to making the world a better place. As we look to the future, these inspiring female leaders can serve as an example of what is possible when we work together to create positive change. As we follow their stories and work, we can gain insight into the challenges of today and see how we can contribute to a brighter future.

Be Inspired by These Incredible Change Makers

The world is full of amazing women making a difference. As we take inspiration from these 24 remarkable women, we can learn how to use our own unique talents and skills to create positive change in our own lives and communities. These inspiring female leaders show us that anything is possible when we stand together and fight for what is right.

It is inspiring to know that there are women around the world fighting for a brighter future for everyone. We can be inspired by these 24 influential women, as well as the countless other women who are making a difference every day. Let us take their stories and use them as an example of the power of female leadership, creativity and resilience.

Sources

Seldman, H. (2020). 24 Influential Women Working to Make the World a Better Place. Retrieved from https://www.forbes.com/sites/helenseldam/2020/03/04/24-influential-women-working-to-make-the-world-a-better-place/?sh=46e87a7d2bbd

Gibson, L. (2020). 35 Powerful Women in History Who Changed the World. Retrieved from https://www.women.com/louise/lists/powerful-women-in-history

Wilkerson, I. (2020). 25 Women Leaders Who Are Shaping the Future of Business. Retrieved from https://www.forbes.com/sites/irenewilkerson/2020/02/24/25-women-leaders-who-are-shaping-the-future-of-business/?sh=4eb54d7edb4b

From Malala Yousafzai and Hillary Clinton to Billie Fitzgerald and Dr. Maria Jesus Gatell, there are countless remarkable women leading the way to a brighter future. By taking inspiration from these 24 influential women, we can learn how to use our own unique skills and abilities to create positive change in our own lives and communities. Let us be inspired by these incredible change makers, and together, we can continue to strive for a better world for everyone.