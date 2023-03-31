Ready to Step Out? Here’s What You Need to Know About the 7 Best Walking Sandals for Women in 2023, According to Verywell Fit

Ready to step out in style? Whether you’re headed to the beach, the farmers market, or a summer get-together, you’ve got to stay cool and comfortable with the right pair of walking sandals for women. That’s why Verywell Fit has rounded up the top seven walking sandals for women in 2023. Read on to find out which sandals will give you the perfect combination of style and support.

Uncover The Comfort of the 7 Best Walking Sandals for Women in 2023

When you’re looking for the perfect walking sandal, comfort and support are the most important factors to consider. You want a sandal that won’t pinch your toes or hurt your feet after a few hours of walking. That’s why Verywell Fit’s list of the best walking sandals for women in 2023 takes into account not only style and design but also the level of comfort and support a sandal provides.

From lightweight to structured, there’s a style that’ll suit every occasion and keep your feet happy all day long. Here’s a look at the top seven walking sandals for women in 2023 according to Verywell Fit:

Birkenstock Arizona Soft Footbed

OluKai Ho’opio Flip Flop

Chaco ZX/2 Classic

Vionic Tide II Toe-Post Sandal

Teva Olowahu Flip Flop

Teva Midform Universal Geometric

Merrell Adhera Strap Sandal

Exploring the Best Walking Sandals for Women to Suit Your Style

Whether you’re looking for a classic flip flop, a rugged Gladiator sandal, or a luxe leather style, the seven best walking sandals for women in 2023 make it easy to find a pair that’s perfect for you. Here’s a closer look at each of the sandals Verywell Fit recommends for comfortable, stylish walking.

Birkenstock Arizona Soft Footbed: This classic sandal is all about comfort with a soft footbed and supportive cork and EVA sole. The triple-strap design is adjustable, so you can get the perfect fit every time. The soft leather straps come in a variety of colors and patterns, so you can mix and match with your outfits.

OluKai Ho’opio Flip Flop: The Ho’opio Flip Flop is simple and stylish, with a full-grain leather footbed and a soft and supportive midsole. It also has a non-marking rubber outsole that provides great traction, so you can take it anywhere.

Chaco ZX/2 Classic:The ZX/2 Classic from Chaco is a modern take on an old-school classic. It features an adjustable and durable webbing upper, as well as a supportive and lightweight LUVSEAT midsole. This sandal is perfect for all your summer adventures.

Staying Cool with the Best Walking Sandals for All Occasions

The seven best walking sandals for women in 2023 also have something for everyone when it comes to style. From waterproof sandals to gladiator sandals, there’s a sandal to match any outfit or occasion. Here’s a look at some of the top styles.

Vionic Tide II Toe-Post Sandal: The Tide II Toe-Post Sandal is perfect for a day at the pool or beach. The water-resistant upper keeps your feet protected, while the adjustable toe-post and arch support give you all-day comfort.

Teva Olowahu Flip Flop: This lightweight flip flop is perfect for a day of errands or sightseeing. It features a soft, cushioned footbed and an adjustable hook-and-loop closure for a secure fit. Best of all, the Olowahu comes in a range of colors and sizes, so you can find the perfect pair for you.

Teva Midform Universal Geometric: If you’re looking for a sandal with a bit more coverage, the Teva Midform is the perfect option. It features an adjustable ankle strap and a soft, cushioned footbed for all-day comfort. Plus, the geometric pattern on the straps adds a bit of style to any look.

Get the Perfect Fit: Tips for Choosing the Best Walking Sandals for Women

Now that you know the seven best walking sandals for women in 2023, let’s take a look at some tips to help you find the perfect fit. The most important factor when it comes to finding the right sandal is the fit. Here are a few tips to keep in mind when shopping for walking sandals:

Test it out: Before you buy a pair of sandals, walk around the store in them for a few minutes to make sure they’re comfortable.

Before you buy a pair of sandals, walk around the store in them for a few minutes to make sure they’re comfortable. Check the sole: Make sure the sole is non-slip and provides enough cushion and support for your feet.

Make sure the sole is non-slip and provides enough cushion and support for your feet. Get the right fit: The sandal should fit snugly without pinching your toes or heel.

Discover What the Experts Say about the Best Walking Sandals for Women in 2023

Verywell Fit’s list of the seven best walking sandals for women in 2023 has been carefully curated with the help of experts in footwear and foot health. According to the experts, the most important factors when it comes to walking sandals are comfort, support, and fit.

The best walking sandals for women in 2023 should provide cushioning and support for your feet, as well as a secure fit that won’t slip or pinch. Look for sandals with adjustable straps and a cushioned sole for maximum comfort and stability. With the right sandals, you’ll be able to stay comfortable and look great all summer long.

From lightweight flip flops to sporty slides, the seven best walking sandals for women in 2023 offer a wide range of styles and features so you can find the perfect pair. Whether you’re looking for a sandal for the beach, the farmers’ market, or just a casual stroll, these sandals will keep your feet comfortable and stylish.

Conclusion

When you’re looking for the perfect pair of walking sandals for women, comfort and support should be the most important factors to consider. With Verywell Fit’s list of the seven best walking sandals for women in 2023, you’ll be able to find the perfect pair for you. From classic flip flops to rugged gladiator sandals, there’s a style for all occasions and all feet.

Sources

Verywell Fit, Ready to Step Out? Here’s What You Need to Know About the 7 Best Walking Sandals for Women in 2023, Verywell Fit, July 2023, https://www.verywellfit.com/best-walking-sandals-for-women-in-2023-4125091

Katharine Gammon, Best Women’s Walking Sandals: Stylish, Supportive Shoes for Travel, Healthline, May 2021, https://www.healthline.com/health/best-womens-walking-sandals

Krissy Brady, The 8 Best Sandals for Women in 2021, The Good Housekeeping Institute, May 2021, https://www.goodhousekeeping.com/clothing/shoes/g26599372/best-sandals-for-women/