the dilemma of Europeans to maintain their economies in times of war

It is the image of a minister of the economy no longer warlike, but reassuring, that Bruno Le Maire wanted to offer on Friday March 4 during his traditional visit to the Agricultural Show. ” Whatever happens “ and “regardless of the circumstances”the state will be there, he pleaded on several occasions, before outlining the outline of the government’s resilience plan announced at the end of February to combat the impacts of the war in Ukraine.

Informed ears will have noted that “whatever it takes” there was no question. And for good reason, since the Russian invasion of Ukraine, the government has refused to draw any parallel between the war raging on our doorstep and the Covid crisis, which has brought the entire French economy to a standstill for several months.

The fundamentals “are good”

“What we are going through is a supply crisis, which has absolutely nothing to do with the Covid crisis, which was a demand crisis, and which required supporting the economy at any price”has also specified Bruno Le Maire.

As Bercy points out, the fundamentals of the French economy are good, and the risk, by multiplying aid to businesses and checks to households, would be to add fuel to the fire, like what is happened in the United States with “helicopter money”, which led to record inflation at the end of the crisis.

Target low-income households and companies in difficulty

However, to respond to general concern, the government has just announced the adoption of new protective measures to prevent the surge in energy prices from weighing on consumption, and therefore ultimately on growth. In addition to maintaining the gas price freeze until the end of 2022, other measures are expected, such as the payment of an inflation bonus or an energy check for the most modest households. For the moment, the hypothesis of a reduction in fuel taxes, proposed by certain presidential candidates, seems excluded, as this is hardly compatible with the objectives of the energy transition.

Unlike previous plans, the objective of the economic and social resilience plan, which is to be officially unveiled this week, is to target the poorest households, as well as the businesses and sectors most in need, such as the aeronautical industry, agriculture, air transport or even the automobile industry. “We are in the process of making a list of all the companies that are most affected to provide them with aid, in the form of equity or new loans guaranteed by the State”, said Bruno Le Maire. Previously excluded from the gas price shield, some companies could also benefit from it.

Narrow budgetary leeway

But, at the end of two years of very costly health crisis for public finances, the budgetary room for maneuver is limited. To finance these measures, the executive is no doubt relying on a further relaxation of compliance with budgetary rules by Brussels. Last week, European Commission Vice-President Valdis Dombrovskis left open the possibility of extending the suspension of the stability pact, which was due to end on 1er January 2023.

“What is certain is that the war is reshuffling all the cards in Europe. Debates are relaunched in particular on the adoption of a common budget to finance military expenditure, the implementation of coordinated energy policies between the Member States, and the extension of the European recovery plan of 750 billion euros which had been adopted in July 2020 »observes Philippe Martin, the president of the Economic Analysis Council.

Reduce our energy dependence on Russia

For European states, the objective is both to cushion the shock of the war on their economies, but also to reduce their energy dependence on Russia. This is also the second part of the French government’s resilience plan, which plans to increase alternative energy sources in the future, by investing in the production of biogas, biomass, and in storage solutions. energy.

Last week on BFM, Agnès Bénassy-Quéré, the economic director of the Treasury, believed that all avenues should be considered, including those consisting in consuming less energy. Turning down the radiators would indeed show solidarity towards the planet, and towards Ukraine. A good campaign slogan for the presidential…