The fabulous screensavers of tvOS 15 on your Mac with Aerial 3.0

tvOS screensavers are so hypnotic that it would be a shame to confine them to Apple TV. Aerial, the open source macOS application developed by Guillaume Louel, allows you to take advantage of these great aerial, spatial or underwater flights on your Mac! Version 3.0 is now available and can be downloaded at this address. Aerial is then to be configured in the tab Screen saver preferences desktop and screen saver.

This update contains the latest tvOS 15 screensavers, including the beautiful footage above the majestic Scottish and Icelandic landscapes. The others obviously remain available, including those of tvOS 10 and tvOS 13.

Version 3.0 improves its interface, it is thus possible to easily select several screensavers to read in succession. You can select the folder where the videos will be stored — including a folder on the local network — and share it. Convenient when several users are on the same network, especially since these videos are heavy.

Another significant novelty, the screensavers can indicate the name of the song being listened to as well as its cover, whether it comes from Apple Music or Spotify. We find the same download management functions introduced with version 2, which allow the software to manage everything solo or to give control to the user.

Additionally, Aerial offers additional screensavers made by Joshua Michaels and Hal Bergman for download. Everything is free but it is always possible to make a small donation to reward good work. Version 3.0 of the software can be installed on a Mac from macOS Sierra (10.12). Aerial’s code is available on this GitHub.