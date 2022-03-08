The Mac Studio and its screen would be ready for a launch

The new desktop Mac — Mac Studio — and the new “Apple Studio” display are good for service, affirms Mark Gurman in view of his pipes. Therefore, the two products have a very good chance of being unveiled this evening, believes the journalist from Bloomberg. The screen will innovate in at least one aspect, it will be equipped with an Ax processor borrowed from the iPhone. An element that had already been the subject of rumors, where the A13 of the iPhone 11 had been cited.

Credit: Luke Miani

The presence of this new Mac – sometimes called a big Mac mini or a mini Mac Pro – however raises questions about the feasibility of an announcement of the M2 chip. It has several times been attributed to a successor to the current MacBook Pro 13″ M1.

Ming-Chi Kuo plans a more powerful Mac mini and a 27-inch screen for this year

Mark Gurman: Mac mini M1 Pro/Max and new screen for the Peek Performance event?

For Gurman, the cohabitation in the announcements between a powerful Mac equipped with M1 Pro/Max and another, less powerful, but equipped with a new M2 would be likely to create some confusion.

Hence his assumption that the M2 only arrives in a next round of announcements in May or June. However, Mac M2s with their 8-core CPUs and 10-core GPUs (8-7 and 8-8 in the M1s) are in a very active testing phase. There are still possible surprises.

The Mac Studio and its new screen could look like this