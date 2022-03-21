The MacBook Air M2 rather towards the end of the year, according to Mark Gurman

A priori you will have a little more time in front of you to make the savings necessary for the purchase of the MacBook Air M2. While this new model was more or less expected during the spring, Mark Gurman writes in his Sunday newsletter that we will have to take our troubles patiently. He thus indicates that the laptop with its brand new design, the MagSafe and an M2 chip will not finally be released until the second half of the year.

The MacBook Air M1 is as efficient as ever.

Ming-Chi Kuo had also announced that this MacBook Air new look could finally come out in the third quarter. As for the 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pro with future M2 Pro and M2 Max chips, they should not be unveiled until 2023. On the other hand, the 13-inch MacBook Pro must still accommodate an M2 chip in 2022.

Finally, the future MacBook Air would have an M2 chip

We expect a lot of new computers with Apple Silicon chips between 2022 and 2023, in addition to MacBook Air and Pro of all sizes: Mac mini, 24-inch iMac, iMac Pro, Mac Pro…

M2, M2 Pro, M2 Max, M2 Ultra, M2 Extreme: Apple’s future chips will spread to all Macs 🆕