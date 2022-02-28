the ruble lost a third of its value when the markets opened

The economic sanctions adopted against Russia are already having an effect. “Russia is being gradually disconnected from the rest of the world, especially economically, and this will have an extremely heavy impact”summarized Clément Beaune, the Secretary of State for European Affairs, this Monday, February 28 on the waves of Europe 1.

As soon as the markets opened, the ruble fell by 30% against the dollar, which led to an emergency intervention by the Russian central bank to try to stem the fall in the currency. In the morning, it raised its key rate from 9.5% to 20%. This intervention allowed the ruble to recover slightly, but will not be enough, it is the main target of its sanctions which have frozen a large part of its holdings, which has made it difficult for it to sell currencies to buy ruble.

In addition, the opening of the Moscow Stock Exchange was delayed by three hours. But it should know a strong fall from the beginning of the quotations.

Extended penalties

As a reminder, the arsenal of sanctions adopted by the West is now substantial. Europeans and Americans tightened the noose this weekend, while the invasion of Ukraine is still in progress, despite the holding of talks on the border with Belarus for a ceasefire.

Swift messaging, a necessary cog in international financial transactions, has been largely disconnected from Russian banks; companies and oligarchs are placed under sanctions, and the West intends to prevent Russia from using its large reserves of liquidity to limit the consequences of these sanctions.

Wave of withdrawals?

It now remains to be seen whether these sanctions will cause a panic effect in Russia. Bill Ackman, the wealthy founder of US investment fund Pershing Square, summed up the problem on Twitter: “I wouldn’t want to keep money in a bank that doesn’t have access to Swift. Once a bank cannot transfer or receive funds from other banks, its solvency may be at risk. If I was Russian, I would withdraw my money now. Bank runs could begin Monday in Russia. »

The phenomenon is already operating. The European Central Bank (ECB) noted on Monday the “bankruptcy or probable bankruptcy” of the European subsidiary of the Russian bank Sberbank, one of the largest in the country. In question, according to the press release from the ECB, “outflows of significant deposits due to the impact of geopolitical tensions on their reputation”. The subsidiary, domiciled in Austria, should not be able to meet its short-term obligations due to a lack of liquidity.

European stock markets in the red

In any event, the impact will also be felt in Europe. Monday morning, European banks suffered the blow, while access to Swift for a good part of their Russian counterparts was cut off. In a general context of decline for Western stock markets, BNP (-8.53%), Société Générale (-9.70%), or even the German bank Commerzbank (-7.32%) and Deutsche Bank (- 7.06%), plunged particularly. Meanwhile, companies in the armament sector like Thalès and Dassault were doing the opposite.