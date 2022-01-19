The Sims 4: the game will welcome this expected inclusive feature

Regularly, the game The Sims 4 updates. With 7 years on the clock, the life simulation game from Maxis multiplies the updates. More or less consequent, they still want to be constant, a chance for the players of the Sims 4 who can benefit from fresh content. And soon, a new inclusive feature will appear, particularly awaited.

A long-awaited feature

The Sims 4 is a popular game for the LGBTQIA2+ community. In the era of inclusion in video games, Maxis wishes to satisfy its players from all walks of life. To achieve this, the studio plans to multiply the inclusive features. Additions of form and substance that will make the LGBTQIA2+ community feel more heard. The studio has already announced in 2021 that updates were planned, before taking advantage of this week to unveil the first images. It was during a stream that the studio unveiled the beginnings of the new features to come for The Sims 4.

The feature in question is the ability to give your Sims a pronoun other than “he” or “she”. A feature requested for 10 months. Non-gendered pronouns that caught the eye of gamers Sims 4. And for good reason, the petition collected 22,221 signatures in total, sufficient visibility for Maxis to take an interest in it. The studio subsequently announced that it was looking into this feature, before recently presenting the beginnings of this future addition. For starters, when creating the Sims, the character will no longer only ask what their name is, but also what their pronouns are.

For this stage of character creation, several options can be selected: “He/him/his, she/her/hers and they/them/theirs”. The French pronouns have not yet been communicated. Note that a fourth option will be available and will allow the player to enter the desired pronoun himself. Be careful however, the personalized option has a filter and will prohibit any rudeness, like the one used for the gallery.

If you told me last year when I started my Twitter campaign for pronouns in @TheSims that I would be looking at this image right now I don’t think I’d believe it. I started this, but we made it happen together. Thank you all. This means so much to me and so many others. pic.twitter.com/b1ehkXiZYc January 18, 2022

“If you told us last year, when we launched this Twitter campaign for pronouns in @TheSims, that we’d be looking at this image right now, we wouldn’t think you’d believe it. We started it, but we did it together. Thank you all. It means a lot to us and to many other people.”

A campaign launched by YouTuber MomoMisfortune in 2021, which found enough support for Maxis to decide to implement it in The Sims 4. However, no release date has been announced by the studio. A feature that is still in the early stages of development. Maxis will not fail to inform players of this in more detail in the coming months. The studio also announced that this feature will only be launched when it is ready and completely finished.

On your side, are you satisfied with these additions? Do not hesitate to answer us via the survey below and the comments section.