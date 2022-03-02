Ukraine: France calls on its nationals passing through Russia to leave without delay

Following the invasion of Ukraine, “the European Union has just announced its decision to close European airspace without delay to Russian planes and airlines”, underlines the French Ministry of Foreign Affairs in its latest advice for travelers to Russia.

France now recommends to its nationals passing through Russia to “leave without delay” the country because of the “increasing restrictions on air traffic between Russia and Europe”, and to all French people to leave Belarus by the road, in two press releases published on Sunday. Following the invasion of Ukraine, “the European Union has just announced its decision to close European airspace without delay to Russian planes and airlines”, underlines the French Ministry of Foreign Affairs in its latest advice for travelers to Russia.

Call to “defer any travel to Russia”

“Most European companies, including Air France, have therefore suspended from this Sunday evening February 27 the service and overflight of Russia”, according to the text. “Due to the increasing restrictions on air traffic between Russia and Europe, it is strongly recommended that French people passing through Russia (tourists, visitors, students, professionals on mission) make arrangements to leave the country without delay. by existing air links”, adds the ministry, calling to “defer any travel to Russia”.

Travel to Belarus not recommended

In addition, “in the context of military tensions between Ukraine and Belarus and the closure of Belarusian airspace, any travel to Belarus is formally discouraged”, according to travel advice for Belarus. The French people there “are invited to leave the country without delay by road, via the border crossing points with Lithuania, Poland or Latvia. If necessary, passengers arriving by air must apply for a exit from the services of the Belarusian Ministry of the Interior”, specifies French diplomacy.