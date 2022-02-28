Ukraine: Russia excluded from the FIFA World Cup

Russia has been excluded from the FIFA World Cup by its organizer, Fifa, which announced on Monday the suspension of national teams and Russian clubs “until further notice” in reaction to the invasion of Ukraine, in a joint press release with the European Confederation (UEFA).

Russia has been excluded from the FIFA World Cup by its organizer, Fifa, which announced on Monday the suspension of national teams and Russian clubs “until further notice” in reaction to the invasion of Ukraine, in a joint press release with the European Confederation (UEFA).

Russia disqualified from play-offs

The Russians, hosts of the last World Cup in 2018, are therefore disqualified from the play-offs of the next edition, which they were to play at the end of March with a ticket at stake for the tournament in Qatar (November 21-December 18), and their female selection will not be able to play the Euro in England in July. Spartak Moscow, the last Russian club engaged in the European Cup this season, is also excluded.

The Russian Football Federation steps up

The Russian Football Federation has denounced a “discriminatory” measure after the exclusion of its national team from the 2022 World Cup in reaction to the invasion of Ukraine by Moscow. In a press release, the federation says it is “totally in disagreement with the decision of Fifa and UEFA to suspend the Russian teams” and believes that this measure “will have a discriminatory effect on a large number of athletes, coaches, of club or national team employees”.