Ukraine: the IAEA, nuclear watchdog, convenes an extraordinary Board of Governors

The International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) announced the holding of a meeting of the Board of Governors on Wednesday “to review the current situation in Ukraine”. The meeting “will begin at 11 a.m.” (10 a.m. GMT) at the headquarters of the UN nuclear police in Vienna, Austria, according to a statement sent to AFP on Sunday. Director General Rafael Grossi “is in close contact with all parties involved to ensure the safety and security of nuclear installations and equipment in Ukraine”, specifies the IAEA. Ukraine has four operational power plants and several radioactive waste repositories, including Chernobyl.

Chernobyl in Russian hands

This site of the worst nuclear accident in history in 1986 fell into the hands of the Russian army on Thursday. The military operation was followed by a rise in radiation levels, but “posing no danger to the public”, according to the UN body. The IAEA also reported on Sunday two incidents in waste repositories, including one in Kiev hit by missiles. “There was no report of damage to the building or radioactive emissions”, according to the elements provided by the Ukrainian regulatory authority.

Such events nevertheless underline “the real risk that sites with radioactive material will suffer damage during the conflict, with potentially serious consequences for human health and the environment”, warned Rafael Grossi in a press release.

Call for restraint

Since the start of the Russian offensive, he has repeatedly called for “the greatest restraint to avoid any action that could compromise the security” of the various places, saying he is “gravely concerned”.

Wednesday’s meeting comes as the talks in Vienna on the Iranian nuclear file are taking place, with an outcome – success or failure – expected in the coming days. British, French, German, Russian and Chinese diplomats have been engaged in these talks with Iran for several months, with the United States participating in the negotiations indirectly.