Ukraine: Unicef ​​is mobilizing to provide psychological help to children

Faced with the Russian invasion, Unicef ​​is launching a donation campaign to help some 7.5 million children affected by the conflict in Ukraine. The committee assists them psychologically. As the deputy director of Unicef ​​reminds us, “adult problems very often come from childhood problems”.

Orphanages, schools, pediatric hospitals… With the Russian invasion in Ukraine which has now lasted eleven days, no less than 7.5 million children are in danger, nearly half of them on the roads in the process of run away from bombs and fights. So to assist them psychologically in this ordeal, Unicef ​​is launching a donation campaign.

Medicines, food and play areas

Already there, Unicef ​​has so far deployed around thirty blue tents on the roads leading to the Polish, Moldovan, Romanian or Slovak borders. Inside, there are food, hygiene kits, medicines, but above all play areas. And there is nothing surprising in this since “adult problems very often come from problems of childhood”, reminds the microphone of Europe 1 the deputy director of Unicef ​​Philippe Cori.

“The early years are essential for the development of an individual: ability to learn, social interactions, respect for others, well-being. If that is stolen from them, we will not have adults stable.”

“91,000 children in institutions”

Especially since Ukraine has “91,000 children in institutions”, insists the specialist, that is to say in homes for the disabled for example. An additional source of concern for Unicef. “Most are children with disabilities and less mobility. I am also thinking of those children who have been separated from their families, who do not always understand, depending on their disability, what is happening…”

Children “forgotten” fleeing the conflict who “were already forgotten by their society”. In order to equip their tents, and to recruit many psychologists, Unicef ​​seeks to collect 350 million dollars.