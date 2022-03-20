Ukraine: Volodymyr Zelensky will address French MPs by video

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky will address French MPs this Wednesday by videoconference, after having already addressed MEPs and the German Bundestag, in particular to call on Europe for help because according to him, “the situation of war concerns all the peoples of Europe”.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky will intervene Wednesday at 3 p.m. live by video in front of French deputies, the presidency of the National Assembly said in a press release on Friday. “The war situation affecting the Ukrainian people concerns all the peoples of Europe, and their parliamentary assemblies”, she underlined. Mr. Zelensky has already addressed by video link to MEPs on March 1, then before the British parliament, Canadian parliamentarians, the American Congress and the German Bundestag. On Sunday, he still has to address the Israeli parliament.

An exceptional device

On February 25, the day after the outbreak of the Russian invasion in Ukraine, a message from Emmanuel Macron was read before the French Assembly and Senate, according to the rare procedure of article 18 paragraph 1 of the Constitution. Then on March 1 a debate was organized after a government statement.

The Assembly’s Defense Committee also conducted hearings, despite the pause in legislative work before the presidential election. It is “in line with its action” that the National Assembly, chaired by Richard Ferrand (LREM), will welcome the President of the Republic of Ukraine” on Wednesday in the hemicycle, by video interposed.

NATO will organize an extraordinary summit

Volodymyr Zelensky implored Westerners on Thursday to help “stop this war”, after three weeks of a Moscow offensive that shows no sign of respite despite the continuation of talks. NATO is organizing an extraordinary summit next Thursday devoted to the war in Ukraine, which will be attended by US President Joe Biden, who will travel to Brussels.

A meeting of EU heads of state and government will also be held in Brussels on Thursday, in the presence of the American president. A G7 meeting is also scheduled.