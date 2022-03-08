Ukraine: “We still feel seriously isolated”, deplores a Frenchman stranded in Kherson

On Thursday, hundreds of French people were able to leave Ukraine thanks to buses sent by France. But others are still stuck in place, like Jean-Paul Lecour who has the feeling of being abandoned. He is with his wife in the city of Kherson. The city has been in the hands of the Russian army since Wednesday evening.

The humanitarian situation in Ukraine is still just as dramatic. And the exodus continues since more than a million Ukrainians have fled their country. In an attempt to find solutions, a new United Nations Security Council is meeting on Monday to discuss the humanitarian crisis caused by the Russian invasion. On Thursday, hundreds of French people were able to leave Ukraine thanks to buses sent by the French government. Yet others are still stuck in place. This is the case of Jean-Paul Lecour who has the feeling of being abandoned. He is with his wife in the city of Kherson. The city has been in the hands of the Russian army since Wednesday evening.

“The bags are ready, the full of the car too”

Everything is however operational for the departure on his side. “The bags are ready, the car is full”, he explains at the microphone of Europe 1. “The problem is that we are in the south of Ukraine, and that the whole southern part is in the hands of the Russians. So, if there is not a negotiated ceasefire, with a corridor to escape, we will not leave and we will stay there”, assures the Frenchman.

The 68-year-old retiree assures him, he “has the impression of feeling abandoned” by his country. “I can very well understand that they cannot come and get us with soldiers since that would cause a lot of problems,” he concedes. “But it’s true that when you’re all alone here, you still feel seriously isolated,” laments Jean-Paul.