Global C-Arms Market Trend, Forecast , Application, Growth Rate , Regional Analysis & Top Companies like GE Healthcare, AADCO Medical & Shimadzu Corporation

C-Arm is a type of medical imaging device which is based on X-ray technology. This device includes rotating flat detector that provides imaging versatility right in the surgical suite, regardless of the complexity of extremity procedure.
Increase in geriatric population is the key driving factor which is expected to boost the global C-arms market growth. Furthermore, rise in patient awareness will have the positive impact on market growth. Moreover, rise in level of accuracy with 3D visualization which is expected to led the demand for C-arms during this forecast period. In addition to that, increase in prevalence of orthopedic injuries and rise in foreign investments will drive the market growth in near future. Also, increase in adoption of minimally invasive procedures will propel the market growth. For instance, in April Siemens had launched Cios alpha for treatment of endovascular and vascular procedures.
However, high procedural and equipment cost are the major challenging factors which are expected to hamper the global c-arm market growth. Also, growing use of refurnished devices will affect the market growth.
The market statistics segment briefs on the forecasted CAGR the C-Arms Market is expected to register over the analysis period. The market highlights details driving factors and challenging factors, which can influence the market growth in the forecast period. Our market analysts have meticulously worked on the evolution of the C-Arms Market and have identified the recent trends reinforcing the C-Arms Market growth. They have spotted every opportunity based on which the market can capitalize. On scrutinizing, not only the C-Arms Market pitfalls were identified, but also, safety measures and techniques to combat the C-Arms Market tare mentioned.
Market Key Players
Various key players are discussed in this report such as Assing S.p.A, GE Healthcare, AADCO Medical, Inc, Shimadzu Corporation, Villa Sistemi Medicali Spa, ITALRAY, Hologic Inc., Koninklijke Philips N.V., Canon Inc, Siemens Healthcare GmbH, and Ziehm Imaging
Market Taxonomy
By Type
- Fixed C-Arms
- Mobile C-Arms
By Application
- Cardiology
- Gastroenterology
- Orthopedics and Trauma
- Radiology/ Oncology
- Others
By Region
- North America
- Latin America
- Europe
- Asia Pacific
- Middle East & Africa
Global C-Arms Market TOC
1 Introduction
1.1 Objective of the Study
1.2 Market definition
1.3 Market Scope
2 Research Methodology
2.1 Data Mining
2.2 Validation
2.3 Primary Interviews
2.4 List of Data Sources
3 Executive Summary
4 Global C-Arms Market Outlook
4.1 Overview
4.2 Market Dynamics
4.2.1 Drivers
4.2.2 Restraints
4.2.3 Opportunities
4.3 Porters Five Force Model
4.4 Value Chain Analysis
5 Global C-Arms Market, By Type
5.1 Y-o-Y Growth Comparison, By Type
5.2 Global C-Arms Market Share Analysis, By Type
5.3 Global C-Arms Market Size and Forecast, By Type
5.3.1 Fixed C-Arms
5.3.2 Mobile C-Arms
6 Global C-Arms Market, By Application
6.1 Y-o-Y Growth Comparison, By Application
6.2 Global C-Arms Market Share Analysis, By Application
6.3 Global C-Arms Market Size and Forecast, By Application
6.3.1 Cardiology
6.3.2 Gastroenterology
6.3.3 Orthopaedics & Trauma
6.3.4Radiology/Oncology
6.3.5Others
7Global C-Arms Market, By Region
7.1 Global C-Arms Market Share Analysis, By Region
7.3 Global C-Arms Market Size and Forecast, By Region
8North America C-Arms Market Analysis and Forecast (2017 – 2027)
8.1 Introduction
8.2 North America C-Arms Market Share Analysis, By Type
8.3 North America C-Arms Market Size and Forecast, By Application
8.4 North America C-Arms Market Size and Forecast, By Country
8.4.1 U.S
8.4.2 Canada
8.4.3 Mexico
9Europe C-Arms Market Analysis and Forecast (2017 – 2027)
9.1 Introduction
9.2 Europe C-Arms Market Share Analysis, By Type
9.3 Europe C-Arms Market Size and Forecast, By Application
9.4 Europe C-Arms Market Size and Forecast, By Country
9.4.1 Germany
9.4.2 France
9.4.3 UK
9.4.4. Rest of Europe
10Asia Pacific C-Arms Market Analysis and Forecast (2017 – 2027)
10.1 Introduction
10.2 Asia Pacific C-Arms Market Share Analysis, By Type
10.3 Asia Pacific C-Arms Market Size and Forecast, By Application
10.4 Asia Pacific C-Arms Market Size and Forecast, By Country
10.4.1 China
10.4.2 Japan
10.4.3 India
10.4.4. Rest of Asia Pacific
11Latin America C-Arms Market Analysis and Forecast (2017 – 2027)
11.1 Introduction
11.2 Latin America C-Arms Market Share Analysis, By Type
11.3 Latin America C-Arms Market Size and Forecast, By Application
11.4 Latin America C-Arms Market Size and Forecast, By Country
12Middle East C-Arms Market Analysis and Forecast (2017 – 2027)
12.1 Introduction
12.2 Middle East C-Arms Market Share Analysis, By Type
12.3 Middle East C-Arms Market Size and Forecast, By Application
12.4 Middle East C-Arms Market Size and Forecast, By Country
13Competitive Analysis
13.1 Competition Dashboard
13.2 Market share Analysis of Top Vendors
13.3 Key Development Strategies
14Company Profiles
