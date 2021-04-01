Covid-19 Impact on Global North America Tokenization Market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 24.6% from 2020 to 2027 | Broadcom, Inc., CipherCloud, Inc.

The Business Market Insights provides you regional research analysis on “North America Tokenization Market” and forecast to 2027. The research report provides deep insights into the regional market revenue, parent market trends, macro-economic indicators, and governing factors, along with market attractiveness per market segment. The report provides an overview of the growth rate of the North America Tokenization Market during the forecast period, i.e., 2020–2027.

The North America tokenization market was valued at US$ 591.6 million in 2019 and is projected to reach US$ 2751.3 million by 2027; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 24.6% from 2020 to 2027.

Tokenization solutions are often used for credit card processing. The payment card industry (PCI) council defines tokenization as a process wherein the primary account number (PAN) is replaced with an alternate/surrogate value known as a token. The key factor attributed to the growth of the North America tokenization market is the growing data security concerns in all the data-sensitive organizations across the world. The tokenization market is likely to witness a noteworthy growth owing to a huge number of financial firms choosing for rising security in payment processing systems. Also, with rising incidences of credit card fraudulent activities, there is an increase in the demand for payment security.

The report profiles the key players in the industry, along with a detailed analysis of their individual positions against the regional landscape. The study conducts SWOT analysis to evaluate strengths and weaknesses of the key players in the North America Tokenization Market. The researcher provides an extensive analysis of the North America Tokenization Market size, share, trends, overall earnings, gross revenue, and profit margin to accurately draw a forecast and provide expert insights to investors to keep them updated with the trends in the market.

NORTH AMERICATOKENIZATION MARKET SEGMENTATION

North America Tokenization Market, by Component

Solution

Services

North America Tokenization Market, by Deployment

Cloud

On-Premise

North America Tokenization Market, by Enterprise Size

SMEs

Large Enterprise

North America Tokenization Market, by Industry Vertical

BFSI

Retail

IT & Telecom

Healthcare

Government

Others

North America Tokenization Market, by Country

US

Canada

Mexico

North America Tokenization Market-Companies Mentioned

Broadcom, Inc. CipherCloud, Inc. Fiserv, Inc. OpenText Corporation Sequent Software Inc. Thales Group Visa, Inc. FUTUREX TokenEx

The research on the North America Tokenization Market focuses on mining out valuable data on investment pockets, growth opportunities, and major market vendors to help clients understand their competitor’s methodologies. The research also segments the North America Tokenization Market on the basis of end user, product type, application, and demography for the forecast period 2020–2027. Comprehensive analysis of critical aspects such as impacting factors and competitive landscape are showcased with the help of vital resources, such as charts, tables, and infographics.

This report strategically examines the micro-markets and sheds light on the impact of technology upgrades on the performance of the North America Tokenization Market.

