Global Brushless DC Motor Market | Revenue, Share, Growth Rate & Forecast To 2027

The global Brushless DC Motor market is studied in detail in the new report on Qualiket Research. The new report studies the Brushless DC Motor market by profiling its major driving factors and restraining factors, compiling a comprehensive database on the market’s historical growth trajectory and present conditions, and by using easy formulation of calculations and estimations through the use of industry-leading analytical tools and methods. The key economic factors affecting the global Brushless DC Motor market are studied in detail in the global Brushless DC Motor market report, including a detailed assessment of the microeconomic and macroeconomic environment of the market. Factors surrounding the market and affecting its movement are studied in detail in the report, allowing for a comprehensive understanding of the market’s likely growth trajectory of the market in view of the economic factors affecting its dynamics.

Brushless DC motors are also called as BLDC which are electronically commuted DC motor that does not contain brushes. The controller offers pulses of current to the motor windings which modulate the speed and torque of the synchronous motor. Brushless DC motors are thermally resistance can operate at low temperatures.

Increase in demand of brushless DC motors due to various benefits including low energy consumption and improve operational efficiency is the key driving factor which is expected to boost the global brushless DC motor market growth. Furthermore, the popularity of sensor less controls for brushless DC type which improve the product durability and reliability, thereby reducing the number of electrical connections and mechanical misalignment which are expected to propel the market growth, Moreover, expansion of electric vehicle industry will have the positive impact on market growth during this forecast period.

However, high price and requirement of control system is the major restraining factor which is expected to hamper the global brushless DC motor market growth. Also, limitations on permanent magnets’ will affect the market growth.

Market Key Players

Various key players are discussed in this report such as Allied Motion Technologies, Inc., Linix Motor, Fortive, Electrocraft Inc., Buhler Motor, Anaheim Automation, Arc Systems, Nidec Corporation, Minebea, and Ametek

Market Taxonomy

By Rotor Type

Rotor Brushless DC Motors

Outer Rotor Brushless DC Motors

By End User

Healthcare

Automotive

Industrial Machinery

HAVAC industry

Others

By Region

North America

Latin America

Europe

Asia pacific

Middle East & Africa

Global Brushless DC Motor Market TOC

1 Introduction

1.1 Objective of the Study

1.2 Market definition

1.3 Market Scope

2 Research Methodology

2.1 Data Mining

2.2 Validation

2.3 Primary Interviews

2.4 List of Data Sources

3 Executive Summary

4 Global Brushless DC Motor Market Outlook

4.1 Overview

4.2 Market Dynamics

4.2.1 Drivers

4.2.2 Restraints

4.2.3 Opportunities

4.3 Porters Five Force Model

4.4 Value Chain Analysis

5 Global Brushless DC Motor Market, By Rotor Type

5.1 Y-o-Y Growth Comparison, By Rotor Type

5.2 Global Brushless DC Motor Market Share Analysis, By Rotor Type

5.3 Global Brushless DC Motor Market Size and Forecast, By Rotor Type

5.3.1 Rotor Brushless DC Motors

5.3.2 Outer Rotor Brushless DC Motors

6 Global Brushless DC Motor Market, By End User

6.1 Y-o-Y Growth Comparison, By End User

6.2 Global Brushless DC Motor Market Share Analysis, By End User

6.3 Global Brushless DC Motor Market Size and Forecast, By End User

6.3.1 Healthcare

6.3.2 Automotive

6.3.3Industrial Machinery

6.3.4HAVAC Industry

6.3.5Others

7 Global Brushless DC Motor Market, By Region

7.1 Global Brushless DC Motor Market Share Analysis, By Region

7.2 Global Brushless DC Motor Market Share Analysis, By Region

7.3 Global Brushless DC Motor Market Size and Forecast, By Region

8 North America Brushless DC Motor Market Analysis and Forecast (2017 – 2027)

8.1 Introduction

8.2 North America Brushless DC Motor Market Share Analysis, By Rotor Type

8.3 North America Brushless DC Motor Market Size and Forecast, By End User

8.4 North America Brushless DC Motor Market Size and Forecast, By Country

8.4.1 U.S

8.4.2 Canada

8.4.3 Mexico

9 Europe Brushless DC Motor Market Analysis and Forecast (2017 – 2027)

9.1 Introduction

9.2 Europe Brushless DC Motor Market Share Analysis, By Rotor Type

9.3 Europe Brushless DC Motor Market Size and Forecast, By End User

9.4 Europe Brushless DC Motor Market Size and Forecast, By Country

9.4.1 Germany

9.4.2 France

9.4.3 UK

9.4.4. Rest of Europe

10 Asia Pacific Brushless DC Motor Market Analysis and Forecast (2017 – 2027)

10.1 Introduction

10.2 Asia Pacific Brushless DC Motor Market Share Analysis, By Rotor Type

10.3 Asia Pacific Brushless DC Motor Market Size and Forecast, By End User

10.4 Asia Pacific Brushless DC Motor Market Size and Forecast, By Country

10.4.1 China

10.4.2 Japan

10.4.3 India

10.4.4. Rest of Asia Pacific

